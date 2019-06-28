 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 28 June 2019 16:27 IST

Bottom-placed Afghanistan have lost all seven matches that they have played so far and have no scope of making it to semi-finals.

Afghanistan gave top-ranked India a scare in their World Cup encounter. © AFP

Pakistan are high on optimism after back-to-back victories over South Africa and New Zealand and would like to carry forward the winning momentum when they face Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday in a bid to qualify for the World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Bottom-placed Afghanistan have lost all seven matches that they have played so far and have no scope of making it to semi-finals. However, they might play spoilsport for Pakistan, especially after giving top-ranked India a scare in their World Cup encounter. Staring at possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback with consecutive wins to keep their hopes alive. A couple of losses for hosts England only brightened the 1992 winners' prospects of a semi-final berth. There were quite a few positives from the six-wicket victory over New Zealand, with Babar Azam's century and Shaheen Afridi's five-wicket haul being the most prominent ones.

When is the Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 29, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

What time does the Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
