Pakistan are high on optimism after back-to-back victories over South Africa and New Zealand and would like to carry forward the winning momentum when they face Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday in a bid to qualify for the World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Bottom-placed Afghanistan have lost all seven matches that they have played so far and have no scope of making it to semi-finals. However, they might play spoilsport for Pakistan, especially after giving top-ranked India a scare in their World Cup encounter. Staring at possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback with consecutive wins to keep their hopes alive. A couple of losses for hosts England only brightened the 1992 winners' prospects of a semi-final berth. There were quite a few positives from the six-wicket victory over New Zealand, with Babar Azam's century and Shaheen Afridi's five-wicket haul being the most prominent ones. The current team will also hope that it is able to make the similarities with the country's 1992 campaign even more striking.