World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 36, Headingley, Leeds, Jun 29, 2019
Pakistan PAK
VS
AFG Afghanistan
Match yet to begin

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Pakistan Eye Top Four Spot With Win Over Afghanistan

Updated:29 June 2019 13:01 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan will look to carry on the winning momentum when they face Afghanistan.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Pakistan Eye Top Four Spot With Win Over Afghanistan
PAK vs AFG Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: A win against Afghanistan will keep Pakistan in the hunt.

Pakistan are high on optimism after back-to-back victories over South Africa and New Zealand and would like to carry forward the winning momentum when they face Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday in a bid to qualify for the World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Bottom-placed Afghanistan have lost all seven matches that they have played so far and have no scope of making it to semi-finals. However, they might play spoilsport for Pakistan, especially after giving top-ranked India a scare in their World Cup encounter. Staring at possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback with consecutive wins to keep their hopes alive. A couple of losses for hosts England only brightened the 1992 winners' prospects of a semi-final berth. There were quite a few positives from the six-wicket victory over New Zealand, with Babar Azam's century and Shaheen Afridi's five-wicket haul being the most prominent ones. The current team will also hope that it is able to make the similarities with the country's 1992 campaign even more striking. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Straight from Headingley, Leeds

    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Match 36 Cricket
    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

