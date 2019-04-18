 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019 Team: Pakistan Announce 15-Man Squad, Mohammad Amir Left Out

Updated: 18 April 2019 19:09 IST

Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali have, however, been picked in the Pakistan squad for the limited-overs series in England to be played just before the World Cup.

World Cup 2019 Team: Pakistan Announce 15-Man Squad, Mohammad Amir Left Out
Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and ten others have been retained in the Pakistan squad from 2017 Champions Trophy © AFP

Pakistan have announced their 15-man squad for World Cup 2019. In a press release on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board named the fifteen players who will represent the country in the showpiece cricket tournament set to start from England and Wales from May 30. Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been excluded from the squad. Amir and Asif Ali have, however, been picked in the Pakistan squad for the limited-overs series in England to be played just before the World Cup. They will therefore get a chance to earn a recall to the squad.

The squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

The squads for the World Cup can be changed till May 23 without having to take special permission from ICC, mentioned the PCB press release.

Eleven players from Pakistan's victorious 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign have been retained in the side. Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi are the four other players named in the World Cup squad.

Veteran campaigner Mohammad Hafeez has been named in the 15-man squad subject to him passing a fitness test.

“For the T20I and ODIs against England, we have added Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir as additional players. Asif is probably the best power-hitter in Pakistan, while Amir has the experience and a good record in England. These two will provide cover to the World Cup squad and can be drafted into the side by 23 May, if required,” the PCB press release quoted chairman of Pakistan men's selection committee Inzamam-ul Haq as saying.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Mohammad Amir World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali have been named as stand-bys
  • Eleven players have been retained from the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy
  • Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi are the newcomers
Related Articles
India-Pakistan Match Like War, We Should Win: Virender Sehwag
India-Pakistan Match Like War, We Should Win: Virender Sehwag
World Cup Team Announcements: Timeline
World Cup Team Announcements: Timeline
Watch: Pakistan Cricketer Sparks Fan Fury After Asking For Review Despite Dropping Catch
Watch: Pakistan Cricketer Sparks Fan Fury After Asking For Review Despite Dropping Catch
Pakistan Name 23 Probables For World Cup 2019
Pakistan Name 23 Probables For World Cup 2019
Aaron Finch Sounds World Cup 2019 Warning As Australia Confidence Rockets
Aaron Finch Sounds World Cup 2019 Warning As Australia Confidence Rockets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.