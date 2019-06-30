 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: No Talk Of 1992 Parallels, Says Pakistan's Wahab Riaz

Updated: 30 June 2019 20:40 IST

Wahab Riaz played his part in Pakistan's narrow win over Afghanistan on Saturday with his bowling figures of 2-29 and an unbeaten 15 with the bat.

World Cup 2019: No Talk Of 1992 Parallels, Says Pakistan
Wahab Riaz has picked up 10 wickets so far in the World Cup 2019. © AFP

Wahab Riaz insists Pakistan already have enough motivation to win the World Cup without the remarkable parallels to their 1992 title triumph. Cricketer-turned-prime minister Imran Khan led Pakistan to their first and only World Cup victory 27 years ago and the exact pattern of wins, losses and washouts is being followed in this year's tournament. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side looked down and out after defeat to arch rivals India but bounced back with three successive victories in the group stage. Pakistan have won four, lost three in their eight group matches with one washout.

Riaz played his part in the team's narrow win over minnows Afghanistan on Saturday with his bowling figures of 2-29 and an unbeaten 15 with the bat.

Asked if the players talked about emulating the 1992 champions, Riaz said: "We don't really talk about 1992 that much.

"The turnaround is due to the motivation and the ambition of the team to win this World Cup. Everybody is giving their 100 per cent"

The 34-year-old Riaz has combined with fellow pacemen Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi to form one of the most potent bowling attacks in the tournament.

Afridi has taken seven wickets in his team's last three wins and the senior partner is all praise for the 19-year-old.

"Shaheen was under pressure after his first game against Australia but he has come back and taken some important wickets for us," Riaz said. 

"Amir we already know is one of the best bowlers in the world who swings the ball both ways. That puts pressure on the batsmen to play him. 

"It's a good combination right now, we are trying to take wickets and that is putting the team in a great position."

Pakistan need to win their final group game against Bangladesh on Friday to have a chance of making the semi-finals.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Wahab Riaz Wahab Riaz World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Wahab Riaz said team not talking too much about 1992 title triumph
  • Riaz scored important runs at the end against Afghanistan at the end
  • Pakistan are currently fourth in the points table
Related Articles
"We Always Listen To Each Other": Wahab Riaz Speaks About His Relationship With Mohammad Amir
"We Always Listen To Each Other": Wahab Riaz Speaks About His Relationship With Mohammad Amir
Pakistan Play Better Under Pressure, Will Qualify For World Cup Final, Says Wahab Riaz
Pakistan Play Better Under Pressure, Will Qualify For World Cup Final, Says Wahab Riaz
World Cup 2019 Preview: South Africa, Pakistan Battle To Keep Semis Hopes Alive
World Cup 2019 Preview: South Africa, Pakistan Battle To Keep Semis Hopes Alive
World Cup: Wahab Riaz Urges Pakistan Teammates To Stick Together Ahead Of South Africa Clash
World Cup: Wahab Riaz Urges Pakistan Teammates To Stick Together Ahead Of South Africa Clash
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Wahab Riaz, Pakistan Bowler To Watch
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Wahab Riaz, Pakistan Bowler To Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.