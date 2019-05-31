World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in their first World Cup 2019 game at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, one of the newer stadia on the cricket calendar.
New Zealand will be beginning their World Cup 2019 campaign against Sri Lanka as both sides will be hoping for a fine start to their efforts in the tournament. New Zealand were finalists in 2015, where they lost to Australia, while Sri Lanka have been struggling to find form and also with cases of corruption back home as they try to stitch their assault on the World Cup together. The Kiwis would be hoping that their combination of fast bowlers and efficient batting gives them some sort of an inroad against the bigger teams but they have to get past Sri Lanka first.
Fans of both sides will head for Cardiff as the first weekend of World Cup 2019 pitches them against each other.
Match details:
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
When: June 01, 2019
What time: 3.00 PM IST
Where: Cardiff, Wales
Stadium: Sophia Gardens
Sri Lanka won the World Cup in 1996 and also made the finals in 2007 and then four years later in 2011, losing to Australia and India respectively.