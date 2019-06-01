9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged and a boundary. No slip in place. Back of a length delivery outside off, angling away, Munro pushes inside the line and edges it past the keeper for a boundary. 77 runs in the Powerplay 1, another 60 needed!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Munro sits back inside the crease and uses his lovely hands to punch. But he finds the cover fielder.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Up and just over mid off. Fuller and outside off, Guptill goes hard and gets it away off the toe end of the bat. It flies and just clears mid off for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Stays on the back foot and punches it on the off side.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-better this time from Guptill. He fetches a short delivery from wide outside off and punishes it via a short-arm jab. Good connection and it races away to the deep mid-wicket fence.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a good length delivery outside off, Guptill forces it to covers. Once again it's not from the middle of the bat. Struggling to time his shots.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss on middle and off, Munro shows a straight bat and pushes it out on the off side. 9 from Isuru's first over, 69 needed more for a win.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On a length around middle, Guptill tries to heave it over the leg side but it takes the bottom half of his blade and it travels to deep square leg for a single. A bit scratchy from Guptill so far.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another edgy boundary for Guptill who is riding on his luck at the moment. Udana goes short this time, a well-directed delivery, Martin tries to pull but it takes the top edge and flies over first slip for a boundary.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Width on offer outside off, Guptill goes chasing after it and throws his bat at it. The ball kisses the toe end and screams away to the third man fence.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Shortish and on middle, Guptill throws the kitchen sink at it but fails to make any connection.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a delivery around off, angling away, Guptill drives it off his front foot to mid off.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It nearly went into the hands of the square leg fielder inside the ring. Lakmal gets too straight with his line and serves a fuller length ball. Munro flicks it aerially past the in-ring fielder for a boundary.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) A length ball angling across the batsman, it's outside off and driven square of the wicket on the off side for two.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot and punches it to the left of mid off for a quick single.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Slower short ball on middle and leg at 128 kph, Guptill pulls it behind square leg for a brace.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and outside off, holding its line, Martin takes his front leg forward to cover the line and then lets it go to the keeper.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, defended on the off side.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) 50 up for New Zealand! Back of a length delivery on middle, Munro stands tall inside the crease and pulls it through square leg. Udana runs across to his left in the deep and dives to stop the ball with one hand. He then immediately releases to the fine leg fielder who sends it back in play. Two taken by then.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Guptill makes some room and hits it over covers. Not much timing but it's good enough for a run.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Malinga eyes a yorker but a low full toss is all he gets. It's on the pads and Guptill tickles it through square leg for a couple of runs.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and angled in on middle at 134 kph, Munro goes hard at it and tries to flick but it takes the inside edge and runs behind square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A typical fast bowler's reply! Fast and furious bouncer. On middle, Munro immediately lets it go over. The square leg umpire is happy with the height of the delivery.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not much thinking going into the bowling, it seems. The third man is up and Malinga bowls a slower short ball outside off. Munro doesn't need second invitation to punish it over backward point.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and around leg, Munro flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 21 in the last two overs and New Zealand are going smoothly in this low run chase.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and angles in a length ball on off, Munro defends it off the back foot.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's the charge from Munro and he benefits with a biggie. Smart thinking from the batsman. He realizes that the bowler will alter his length after going for a boundary last ball and immediately shimmies down the track. He receives what he anticipated and then sends it packing over long on for a maximum.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No protection in the deep on the off side and it's a poor line to bowl. Short and wide outside off, Munro accepts the gift gleefully and slaps it over cover-point.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Too full in length around leg, Colin tries to flick but goes very hard at it. Fails to connect and it goes off his pads to mid-wicket. Looks for a run but his partner shouts a loud no to send him back.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Clips a full ball through mid-wicket and crosses for a run. Thirimanne in the deep slides to stop the ball but then fumbles while picking it up. The batsmen cross for one more time.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a good length ball down the leg side, Munro tries to flick but misses. It swings after going past the batsman and the keeper does really well to collect it with a dive to his right.