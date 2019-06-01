29.1 overs (1 Run) Not Out! The TV umpire is not convinced. Bouncer from Ferguson. It is on the body, Dimuth looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes flying towards deep mid-wicket. For a moment it looks like it will fall short but Santner dives in front and takes the catch.
Live Score
28.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, once again Karunaratne flicks it off the inner half to deep square leg. A single to retain strike.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a delivery down the leg side, it's called a wide.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Dimuth backs away too much and ends up only dabbing it to point.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Dimuth Karunaratne, his 3rd in ODIs! Only batsman who has showed the stomach for fight. A length ball on middle, Karunaratne tries to heave it over the leg side but inside edges it through square leg. A couple taken.
28.3 overs (0 Run) A touch short delivery outside off, Karunaratne stays back and taps it down to short third man.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Malinga runs it down to third man and hands the strike back to his skipper.
28.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bounced out! Boult digs in well-timed short delivery and it's too good for a lower order batsman. Suranga tries getting inside the bounce and then pull but only manages a top edge. It loops in the air and Santner takes the simplest of catches at covers.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle and off, Dimuth does well to get bat on bowl.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Risky ploy here., Lakmal shows all his stumps and stands outside the leg stump.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Nothing off the Free Hit. It is a bouncer from Ferguson. Dimuth was moving away from the stumps. Lockie followed him. Karunaratne ducks under it hoping it to be called a wide but the umpire is happy with the ball and the Free Hit is not made the most of.
27.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Lockie oversteps. He bangs it in short, Lakmal goes for the pull but gets a top edge which falls in no man's land at fine leg and they take one. Free Hit to follow.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On the body on a length, Dimuth heaves it over mid-wicket which goes to the fielder on a bounce for a single.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant execution. A very low full toss on off, Karunaratne shuffles across and paddles it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
27.1 overs (1 Run) A rare piece of sloppy fielding from New Zealand. Fuller outside off, Lakmal clears his front leg and hits it to the left of Williamson at mid off. He looks to stop it with a slide but the ball deflects off him to the right and they take one with ease.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Lakmal does well to get his bat down in time. The ball goes to the on side and they take a run. Karunaratne is showing confidence in Lakmal.
26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Slower one gone wrong. Back of a length ball outside off, Lakmal clears his front foot and smashes it over covers for a boundary.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Full outside off. Tempting the batsman to drive. Lakmal goes behind it but misses.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Very well defended. Good length ball on middle, Suranga gets on his front foot and solidly defends it.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Lakmal swings his bat at it but misses.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Lakmal plays it to the man at cover.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer outside leg, Karunaratne looks to scoop it over third man but gets nowhere close to the ball.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Bouncer again. Lakmal sways away. Latham does well to get something on it and they take a bye as the ball goes behind him.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle and leg, Lakmal strokes it to the man at mid on.
25.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A very tough chance though. Ferguson bowls a brilliant shorter on off. Karunatane has a poke at it. He gets a thick outside edge. Latham jumps and the ball hits the finger tips of his glove and goes behind. They take a run.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but gets hit on the pad.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to start his new spell. Dimuth ducks under it.