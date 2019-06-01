24.6 overs (0 Run) Full and angling in on off, Lakmal defends it back. Neesham tries to pick it up in his followthrough but fails. Still, he mimes a throw at the striker's end. Fine over from Jimmy, two runs and a wicket from it.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Goes for a bouncer but the line is down the leg side. Suranga ducks and the umpire exercises his arms.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off, Lakmal presents a full face of his bat and pushes it back to the bowler.
24.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Number 8 goes down and the Lankan procession continues... Neesham slants in a length ball on middle, Udana gets forward and across to play the flick shot but fails to get it properly on his bat. Ends up mistiming it towards mid on and Henry moves across to his right to complete an easy catch. No show from Isuru either.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Gets on the front foot and pushes a full ball to mid off.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball landing on off and angling in, Isuru defends it off his back foot.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Neesham continues from one end. Delivers a straight ball and it's worked in front of square leg for a run.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Karunaratne strokes it to long on and keeps the strike.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, DK taps it to the man at point.
23.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! The budding partnership is broken. Santner shows courage and flights it on middle and off, Perera looks to heave it over long on. He does not time it well and it just lobs up to the left of long on. Boult comes running in to his left and takes a very good running catch. He made it look simple. The 52-run stand is broken and Perera is fuming with himself. He knows it was not the best of deliveries.
23.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off. On the wrong side of the tramline and it has been wided by the umpire.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Thisara strokes it to the man at cover.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Perera leaves it alone.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Thisara strokes it to the man at mid off.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Short and again pulled without seeing to deep square leg for a single. Nelson up for Sri Lanka with six batsmen back in the pavilion.
22.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goes the distance... Thisara takes maximum toll here. Pretty average thinking from Neesham. He delivers it right in the slot. A length ball around leg, Perera hangs back and muscles it over long on for a biggie. 50-run stand comes up, Sri Lanka recovering from early blows.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Goodness me! Neesham loses his grip over the ball and slips a high full toss way wide outside off. A shocker, absolute shocker. Perera leaves it alone and will get a Free Hit next ball.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery this time, a touch short and on the pads, Dimuth tickles it fine down the leg side for a run.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, it's driven down the ground but straight to mid off.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Bangs in a short ball on middle at 130 kph, Thisara takes his eyes off it but still manages to pull it down to deep backward square leg for one.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Angling away from the batsman, on a length, Karunaratne leans forward and drives it on the up through cover-point for a run. The pitch seems to have settled down now and hitting through the line is a lot easier than it was earlier.
21.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, DK flicks it to the on side and keeps the strike.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Short again outside off, Dimuth looks to cut but misses.
21.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Santner bowls it slower through the air on middle. Perera clears his front leg and looks to whack is straight over the bowler's head. He does not get the desired elevation and ends up hitting it to the right of Santner. He gets his hands to it but cannot position himself properly. The ball deflects off his hand towards mid off and they get a run.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Short outside off, Perera looks to cut but misses.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Thisara plays it to the man at mid off.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Good running. Santner starts with a flatter delivery on off, Dimuth runs it down wide of short third man and they take a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Nice ball to finish the over. Very full on leg, Perera defends it to see off the over.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Thisara pulls it to the man at mid-wicket.
20.4 overs (1 Run) This time flicks it towards square leg and gets a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Play and miss. Length ball outside off, Dimuth looks to cut but misses.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! What a shot! Boult is guilty of bowling it full on middle and leg, Karunaratne flicks it stylishly through mid-wicket for a boundary.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dimuth tucks it to mid-wicket.