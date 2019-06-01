19.6 overs (2 Runs) Smashed away! Just a little bit of width around off, Thisara goes deep inside the crease and cracks it through backward point. Munro races across to his left from third man and makes a sliding stop. Saves two for his side.
19.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, angling across, Karunaratne is on the front foot to play it through the line but it takes the inner half and rolls past the bowler to long on for one.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Jimmy goes fuller this time, the line is around middle and off, Karunaratne takes his front foot half-forward and flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten this time! Neesham takes a length ball away with the angle, Dimuth pushes inside the line without much footwork and gets beaten.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Karunaratne goes on his toes and glances it off his hips behind square leg for a couple of runs.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a delivery which is straight in line and Thisara works it in the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Play and miss once again to finish the over. Outside off once again from Boult. Karunaratne once again looks to cut but misses. Good over from Boult. Just 2 runs off it.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Good fielding. Kiwis have been too good in the field here. Good length ball outside off, Karunaratne hits it to the left of point. Neesham dives and stops the ball. They have added extra pressure on the batsmen with such fielding efforts.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time bowls it way outside off. It is on the wrong side of the tramline. Dimuth goes after it but it's too far away. Wide signalled.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Another play and miss here. Straighter ball outside off, Karunaratne looks to cut but gets nowhere close to the ball.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dimuth strokes it to the man at cover.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball outside off, it moves away very slightly after pitching. Karunaratne has a poke at it but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Boult comes back into the attack and bowls it on middle and leg, Perera turns it away to fine leg and gets to the other end.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Good bouncer and played well here by Thisara. Short ball on the body, Perera was moving away but Lockie followed him. He manages to pull it to fine leg and keeps the strike with a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Finally a run of the over. Length ball on off, Dimuth this time punches it wide of cover and gets one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on the body, Karunaratne looks to block it but gets hit on the body. This is been a real battle for the Lankan batsman out in the middle.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Once again hits the length hard on middle, Dimuth drives it to the man at mid on.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Karunaratne defends it to the man at point.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, it comes in after pitching. Dimuth looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a dot by solidly blocking it off the back foot.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was six the moment he hit that. Back of a length ball on the body, Perera pulls it right off the meat over square leg fence for a biggie.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on leg, Karunaratne plays it towards mid-wicket and gets one.
16.3 overs (3 Runs) Excellent fielding. Captain leading from the front here in the field. Perera gets a length ball outside off, he punches it perfectly through covers. Kane Williamson gives it a chase and pulls the ball before the cushion and saves a run for his side. The batsmen take three.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Karunaratne flicks it to the on side and rotates the strike.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, TP stands tall and punches it wide of cover for a single.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary for Sri Lanka. It comes off the bat of the skipper. Lockie bowls it full on middle and leg, Karunaratne plays a brilliant on drive through mid on for a boundary.
15.5 overs (0 Run) This time corrects the line of the bouncer and bowls it on the body.
15.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Misses the line with the attempted shorter one. It is down the leg side. Dimuth ducks and the umpire signals it as wide.
15.4 overs (3 Runs) Thisara is off the mark. Length ball on middle, Ferguson pulls it through mid-wicket. The ball does not have the leg to reach the fence but they get three.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off first up. Perera blocks the first one with confidence.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another one bites the dust! He was lucky to escape the previous one but not this time. Once again it is a beautiful ball from Ferguson. He bowls it on middle and off, Mendis looks to flick it but gets a leading edge which flies towards gully. Neesham there brilliantly dives to his left and takes a very good catch. The fielding has been outstanding from the Kiwis. It has complimented the bowling superbly.
15.1 overs (0 Run) What a beauty! Hits the deck hard on middle and off. The ball moves away after pitching with the angle. Jeevan looks to defend it but gets beaten all ends up.