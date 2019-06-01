14.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls this one with a round-arm action. It is outside off, Guptill cuts it towards point. The fielder there makes a diving stop. A single taken.
Live Score
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 18 more needed! Sees the flight and his eyes lit up. He dances down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over long on.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this is worked through mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads One run added to the total. Leg bye signalled by the umpire
14.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads again, Guptill works it mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and on leg, Guptill pushes it wide of long on and runs two.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Not out! What a waste of a review! They took it in desperation, we know, but the technology is there to avoid howlers. Daylight in the replays. A slower shorter delivery around off, Munro comes running down the track and tries to tower it down the ground but fails to connect. The keeper behind collects the ball, they appeal but the umpire stands still. The Lankans think for a while and then go for the referral. The replays rolled in and as mentioned earlier, there wasn't anything to rejoice for the Asian side.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Right from the middle of the bat. Perera offers a bit of width and Munro buys it quickly. Gives it the full whack of his bat and drills it through wide mid off for a boundary.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good length ball angling across the batsman, Munro tries to heave it across the line but fails to connect.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) 8th ODI fifty for Colin Munro! He makes room for this delivery and eases it in the gap at mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Fine knock from him and this will give him immense confidence heading forward. Like his partner, he too struggled a bit initially, but then got his touch back.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Stands back and punches a length ball to deep cover for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Plays it down with soft hands to covers and crosses for a quick run. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but fails to find the stumps.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 35th ODI fifty for Martin Guptill and the century partnership also comes up. Martin gives charge to the pacer and receives a length ball in return. He does well to line himself behind the delivery and hammers it over wide long on for a maximum. A rise smile on his face as he raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd. Great beginning to his World Cup campaign, although he was a bit scratchy initially.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) A delivery on the pads of Guptill and he tucks it in the gap at mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length around middle and off, Guptill defends it close to his front pad. A bit of an inside edge spotted.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Munro punches it through point. A bit aerial but it goes safely to the deep. Another run added to the total.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Beauty of a delivery! Udana dishes out a length ball just outside off, Munro tries to push it through the line but the ball straightens after landing and beats the outside edge.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Guptill reaches out for a length ball outside off and drives it to deep cover for a run.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Guptill slices his attempted cover drive over cover-point for a run. 9 from yet another over, fourth time to be precise.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, a bit short and on leg, Munro works it in front of square leg and rotates the strike.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! Aggression shown by Munro. He skips down the track as soon as the bowler releases the ball. It turns out to be in his zone and he thwacks it past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary. Under 50 required now.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Angling in on off, a length ball, Guptill strokes it off his front foot to long off for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Another edge! Good length delivery outside off, shaping away from the left-hander, Munro pokes inside the line and edges it wide of first slip for a run at third man.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Martin tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to short fine leg and they steal a leg bye.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Knocks it down towards mid on and scampers across to the other end.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Munro drills it down to long on for a run.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short in length and around off, Munro tries powering it down the ground but fails to put bat on ball.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery again, on the pads, Guptill works it to the left of fine leg and crosses for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Edged again. Slower delivery, it's short and wide outside off, Munro swishes and edges it down to third man for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, driven down the ground to long off for a single.