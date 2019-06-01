14.6 overs (1 Run) In the air and just wide! Full and outside off, the batter throws his bat at it. The ball flies off the outside edge, goes just past the outstretched hand of point for a single to third man.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, it is kept out.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, it is kept out.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but a run! Length and on middle, this one shapes away. Karunaratne looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the leading edge down to third man for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it is kept out.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Another outstanding piece of fielding by Trent Boult. Exactly what a bowler would want when he is bowling well. Ferguson goes short and Mathews may have been ready for it. He goes back and hammers the pull towards mid-wicket where Boult dives to his right and saves a couple at least. Just a single from the over. Sri Lanka finding it difficult to score any kind of runs here.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling but equally good batting! Goes very full, it is probably the surprise delivery by Ferguson. Mathews gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Back of a length on off, Mathews guides it to point.
13.3 overs (0 Run) This is just top class bowling! Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter, gets it to leave him then. Mathews looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Good short delivery and outside off, Mathews evades it nicely.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on the body, Karunaratne works it towards square leg for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Mathews stands tall ad guides it to point.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A little too straight! Karunaratne works it through square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Poor shot to be honest. Behind a driving length and on off, Karunaratne goes after it loosely. He gets beaten. The ball keeps going away after beating the outside edge and Latham does well to dive and collect it.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Rolls his fingers on the delivery and bowls it on the pads. Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side, Dimuth pulls it nicely through backward square leg for a brace.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Karunaratne pushes it to covers.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Slips it down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses. Wided.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is worked with the angle to mid-wicket. Just the single run and a wicket from Ferguson's first.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! There goes another one! Lockie Ferguson strikes in his very first over. He sets him up excellently. Bowled the previous two balls short and spears this one on a fuller length. Not exactly fuller but a lot fuller than the last two. It comes back in too. Dhanajaya is rooted to his crease as he tries to keep it out but misses. It hits the pads and lobs to the keeper. An appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger. The batter walks up to his skipper and has a chat but then does not review. Lanka slip further.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Another ball which is bowled shorter. De Silva guides it to point.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Goes short and on middle, de Silva stands tall and keeps it down.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the off pole, it does not quite come in enough to make the batsman play.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A single to begin Ferguson's spell! Length and on middle, Karunaratne looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Length and on off, de Silve strokes it nicely but straight to mid off. Another tight over by Henry.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole again, Dhananjaya stands tall and defends it.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Loose stroke! Length and outside off, Dhananjaya goes after it away from his body but gets beaten.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is worked towards fine leg.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller again on middle, DK works it to mid-wicket.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, blocked.