4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulls and pulls it well this time. Malinga bangs in another short ball to Guptill, who eases himself on top of the bounce and pulls it behind square leg. No chance for the fielder in the deep this time.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Another inside edge onto the pads. The 'round the wicket angle from Malinga is testing Munro here. He once again tries stroking it through covers but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It deflects in front of cover-point and they cross for a run.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Malinga goes searching for the blockhole again, Munro does well to dig it out to the off side.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short and on off, it's pulled across the line but straight to the deep square leg fielder for a run.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Sharp delivery. Slinga spears it very full and around middle and leg, Munro tries flicking but it goes off the inside half to fine leg. A single taken.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Nearly drags it on. Munro is really lucky. Malinga changes his angle to come from 'round the wicket. He drops it on a length wide outside off and Colin tries to drive it away from his body. But he gets a thick inside edge onto the pads and the ball ricochets to point.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A touch short in length outside off, Guptill winds up for a big shot across the line and has a massive swing of his bat. But he fails to connect. Believe me, had he connected, it would have gone out of the stadium. Third 3-run over in a row.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Up and over gully. Short in length and outside off, Guptill advances down the track and then at the last moment uses his wrists to loft it over the infield. The third man cuts it off and they cross for a run.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery in the zone outside off, Guptill blocks it off his back foot.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Desperate shout for an lbw! A delivery going down the leg side, Munro tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but it has pitched outside leg. The batsmen meanwhile have crossed for a leg bye.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on off, Martin pushes it out to mid on to end the over. Again 3 coming from the over, just like the last one.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Width on offer outside off, Guptill tries slamming it over point but fails to make any connection.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Malinga varies his pace this time and delivers a slower one on the pads, Munro does well to play it late and with soft hands towards mid-wicket. Third single of the over taken.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A dipping yorker on middle, Munro brings his bat down in time to keep it out towards mid off.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery just around off, Guptill stays back and punches it through covers for one more in the over. Looking in no hurry.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good timing. Short in length on middle and off, Munro lifts his front leg up and then pulls it to the right of the fine leg fielder. A single is taken.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length around middle and leg, Colin eases it to the left of the mid on fielder and takes a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and on middle, some inward movement there, Munro pushes it back with a straight bat.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Watchfully left! Good length ball in the corridor outside off, Munro covers his stumps and then shoulders arms.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) A touch short and in the line of the stumps, Munro gives the charge and powers it behind square leg for a brace.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On and around off, defended from the back foot.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Movement straightaway for Lakmal. On a good length around middle, shaping in, Munro tries to swing it across the line but misses and is hit on the thigh pad.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Short and on middle, Guptill rocks back and smashes the ball through backward square leg. Ends the first with a boundary. A good one for the Kiwis.
0.5 over (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Munro works it through square leg for a single. He too is off the mark.
0.4 over (1 Run) A single! Good batting! This is a good delivery so Guptill pushes it to mid off and gets to the other end. The throw by the fielder there is a wild one to the keeper but no extra runs given.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Off the mark with a boundary! Width on offer outside off, Guptill throws his hands at it. The ball flies over covers and a boundary results.
0.2 over (0 Run) Edged and just short! Almost the ideal start for Sri Lanka. Malinga lands it on a length and around off, shapes away a little. Guptill pokes at it away from his body, an outside edge which falls just short of the diving second slip fielder. He stops it well though.
0.1 over (0 Run) A confident drive to begin with! On a length and around off, Guptill hits it hard but finds covers.