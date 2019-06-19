9.6 overs (0 Run) Solid front foot defense to end the over. It is fuller on off and middle, Martin blocks it.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Almost chopped on. Back of a length ball around off, Guptill looks to defend but gets an inside edge which past the stumps.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Guptill defends it with confidence off the front foot.
Morris is not happy with the landing area and he has asked the umpire to put some sawdust in that area. The umpire signals the groundstaff and we will have a short halt here.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Martin tucks it to mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball around off, Guptill hits it over covers. The fielder from sweeper cover cleans it up as the batsmen take two. The runs required now come under 200.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full ball on off, Guptill defends it off the front foot.
Chris Morris is into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle and leg, Guptill drives it to the right of the bowler. Rabada gets down in time but cannot stop it. The ball goes towards mid off and the fielder from mid on gets to it. Single taken.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is away from the body so Guptill sits under it.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Rabada bowls it on a length around off, Guptill gets to the pitch of the ball and plays a classic front foot defense.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Guptill defends it towards cover and grunts a loud no to his partner.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Guptill leaves it alone.
8.1 overs (3 Runs) Back of a length ball on off, Williamson stands tall and punches it through covers. Markram gives it a chase and pulls it back before the ropes. He saves one run for his side as the batsmen come back for the third.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Chipped! Full around off, Guptill gets close to the ball and drives it over covers. He does not time it well but times it well enough to send it over the fielder and to the fence for a boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Another good looking drive but straight to the fielder. Full on off, Guptill drives it to mid off and holds the pose. A few inches to the right and that was racing to the boundary.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker! A very well bowled yorker on middle and leg, Guptill does really well to get his bat down in time.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Full again on off, Guptill drives it to the man at cover.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Guptill looks to play the square drive but it goes off the inner half of the bat back towards the bowler.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On top of off, Guptill taps it back towards the bowler.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Guptill nudges it to the on side and keeps the strike.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Rabada hits the deck hard on a length, Guptill once again defends it to the man at cover.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Guptill taps it to backward point and looks for a quick single but Williamson says no straightaway.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Guptill defends it towards cover and shouts a loud no to his partner.
Temba Bavuma is in the stands! He is not in the World Cup squad but is here at Edgbaston supporting his national team. He is currently playing county cricket for Northamptonshire.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Guptill sways away from it.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Guptill defends it off the front foot.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Guptill turns it behind square leg for a single. Good over for New Zealand, 13 runs off it.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary off the over. Once again Ngidi is guilty of bowling it full on off, Guptill has no problem playing the off drive again to bag another boundary.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh that is gorgeous! Full on off, Guptill drives it excellently through mid off for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, it moves slightly away after pitching. Guptill defends it but off the upper half of his bat.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much better from Guptill. Good length ball on the pads, Martin rather than going after the bowler, flicks it with ease through mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Guptill looks to break the shackles and looks to whack Ngidi over long off. He though misses it and the ball beats him and goes behind to the keeper.