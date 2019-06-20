Classic batting by Kane Williamson. On a pitch where everyone struggled, he shone brightly. There was nothing much from other batsmen - 35 from Guptill and just a 23 from Neesham. But that 60 from Colin de Grandhomme proved to be vital and their 91-run stand paved the way for the win. Williamson stood like a rock, absorbing all the pressure and being there till the end. He was the pivot in all the stands after Munro out, ensuring that the Kiwis get home.
Live Score
A day to forget for South Africa. They struggled on a sluggish pitch and mustered a half-decent score. It could have been more than decent, had their fielders taken those chances. Plenty of catches were put down, run outs were missed and misfields were done. A shoddy effort and in reality, they choked.
Kane Stuart Williamson. Take a bow. The pressure is on you, your players and your opposition. But you stand cool as a cucumber, spraying ice showers and taking your team home. In sublime fashion. Simply superb.
48.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! NZ WIN BY 4 WICKETS! And possibly, possibly, have knocked South Africa out of the competition as well. On a length outside off, Williamson goes back in his crease and guides it behind point. The fielder dives to his left but the ball goes through! Time for the handshakes then!
48.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, pulled powerfully but straight to deep mid-wicket. Just a single. 7 needed from 5.
Last over of the match. 8 needed to win. 7 for a tie. No Super Over here. The teams share points if this is a tie. Andile Phehlukwayo to bowl. 8-0-62-1 so far. Faf du Plessis has a long chat with him. Substitute Duminy comes in to join the conversation. Umpire Ian Gould asks the Proteas to hurry up. About time. Even a normal 100-over game does not last this long. Okay. Lungi Ngidi returns to the field after a possible bathroom break. Duminy goes back. Tahir is into the ears of Phehlukwayo. Third man is up. So is fine leg. Deep backward square leg, deep mid-wicket, long on and long off are the men at the ropes. Finally, the first ball of the final over...
47.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He goes to get the maximum out of it but in a smart way. This is just class. The third man is up and Williamson shows composure as he just guides this length ball outside off, wide of the fielder at short third man. It goes past him for a boundary. Believe me this man, Kane Williamson is ice and he's got nerves of steel.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Santner hits it straight as an arrow. Ngidi does the split but the ball does not hit his feet. It hits the stumps at the bowler's end and goes towards long off. Single taken. Will Williamson go for the single or try to get the maximum out of it?
47.4 overs (0 Run) Once again an off cutter. It is outside off, Santner looks to play it through cover but misses. 13 needed off the last 8 balls.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Slow again. It is on middle and off, Williamson comes down the track and chips it towards long on. Only a single taken. New man Santner will face the first ball of his innings now.
47.2 overs (0 Run) IN THE AIR...AND JUST SHORT. Slower delivery on middle, Williamson ends up chipping it back towards the bowler. Ngidi dives in front but it falls agonizingly short of him.
Mitchell Santner walks out to bat now. 14 needed off 11 balls now. He will be at the non striker's end.
47.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Is the match turning in South Africa's favour here? Ngidi smartly takes the pace off the ball. He bowls it full, de Grandhomme looks to clear long off but he gets out foxed by the change of pace and ends up hitting it to the man there. Faf du Plessis there comes ahead and takes a good catch sliding forward. First wicket of the game for Ngidi and it has come at a critical juncture here.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Good length ball outside off, de Grandhomme taps it towards point and takes a single. 14 needed off the last 2 overs.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Good smart thinking this. Faf keeps a short third man. Length ball outside off, de Grandhomme looks to run it down to third man but it goes to short third man and no run allowed.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Kane runs it down to third man for one.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Rabada hits the length hard on middle, Williamson taps it to point and shouts a loud no to his partner.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Williamson looks to flick it on the leg side but misses and the ball hits his elbow and then rolls back off his pad.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, de Grandhomme punches it towards cover for a single.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl the 47th over of the game. A very crucial over this.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
45.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Well outside off, left alone.
45.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit short and slightly outside off, Colin de Grandhomme goes for a pull but doesn't time it well. David Miller runs to his right from deep mid-wicket but the ball falls a bit short in front of him. Kagiso Rabada, the back up fielder from square leg, also dives to his left but fails to save the boundary! Poor from SA.
45.4 overs (0 Run) This one was a fuller one outside off, Colin goes for a wild swing but misses it, the ball stays a bit low and ends up in the hands of de Kock.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for one.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one onto the leg, batsman flicks this one towards square leg for a single.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Williamson goes for the slog but ends up mistiming it. The ball goes in the air but lands safely near the mid-wicket region.