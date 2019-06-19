Rassie van der Dussen is giving an interview to Mark Nicholas. Rassie says that it is a bit of a sticky wicket given that there has been two weeks of rain around. Adds that it is not a 300 pitch and hence the batsmen were planning to reach 250-260. Admits that the team has its back to the wall, so has to bowl well today.
Live Score
Good bowling by New Zealand on a sluggish pitch, except Boult. He was the only one struggling for rhythm throughout the innings while the others did reasonably well. Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 3 bowlers and if you leave out his last over which went for 15, he had the Saffas rattled.
After a 90-minute delay, South Africa began their batting on a sluggish pitch very cautiously, struggling to adapt to the conditions. De Kock went early but what will disappoint the Proteas more is that three batsmen in the top four got starts but could not convert those. There were three half century stands in the innings. Amla took a long time to get going but then was dismissed for 55. Same for Miller, who departed just when he looked to pull the trigger. Only van der Dussen hung in till the end, finishing on a fine unbeaten 67.
Hmmm... 241 then. That in-between score where a team can never be sure 100 percent how to plan its approach. On paper, this looks short. But given how the pitch has behaved, this might just be enough.
48.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 runs off the final two balls and South Africa finish on 241/6. A length ball outside off, van der Dussen hammers this straight back down the ground and splits long on and long off!
48.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Third one for van der Dussen. A short ball, outside off, Rassie gets hold of this one and clubs the pull over long on!
48.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rassie looks to swing hard but misses.
48.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman gets a leading edge on that one. One run added to the total.
48.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, Morris is beaten by pace as he looks to pull. Misses.
48.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit fortuitous. A short ball, around middle, Morris looks to pull but gets a top edge. It flies over the keeper to the fence behind.
47.6 overs (0 Run) The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, RvdD looks to slog but misses.
47.4 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, fuller in length, van der Dussen looks to slog but is done in by the lack of pace. The ball hits the inside edge and goes on the bounce to the keeper.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, pulled down to long on for a run. That was mistimed.
47.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That was a sitter. A short ball, around middle, Rassie pulls this towards long leg. Lockie Ferguson comes running in and should have gobbled a sitter but puts it down. A single taken.
47.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How has that gone all the way? A short ball, around middle, van der Dussen looks to pull but the ball hits the inner half of the bat. Still the ball clears square leg.
Matt Henry to bowl the 48th over. 9-2-26-0 so far. Can he get a wicket in his final over?
46.6 overs (0 Run) Almost drags it on! Third consecutive slower delivery. A short ball, outside off, Morris looks to pull but gets a bottom edge which just misses the stumps. It goes behind and Latham quickly gets to the ball, has an under-arm shy at the stumps seeing Morris wander out but misses.
46.5 overs (0 Run) A short one now, Chris backs away and looks to slash hard but misses again.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, Morris plays inside the line and is beaten.
Chris Morris comes in now, surprisingly after Andile, when it should have been the other way round.
46.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught of a full toss. Tell you, this ball is making waves in this tournament. Forget the yorkers. Forget the bouncers. The full toss is the way to go. Pun intended. This is outside off, Phehlukwayo looks to go over mid off but the ball hits the toe end of the bat and lobs to mid off. Simple catch for Kane Williamson who back-tracks at that position.
46.2 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, short in length, Andile looks to pull but misses. The ball goes over the stumps.
46.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, Phehlukwayo looks to hook but misses.
46.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Backs away down the leg side, Boult follows him and Andile cannot do anything. Good diving stop by Tom Latham to his right. A very unlikely bowling spell by Trent Boult. 10-0-63-1 today.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Ouch. That pain. Rassie is wincing. Full and around off, RvdD drives it down the ground but this time long off cuts it off. A single taken. There was a jarring effect when the batsman played that shot.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerful strike! Full and around off, van der Dussen hammers it straight back past the bowler and splits long on and long off!
A problem here for Rassie van der Dussen. The physio has come out to check his thumb. South Africa do not want another injury, do they?
45.3 overs (0 Run) OUCH. That has hurt. A short ball, on middle and off, van der Dussen looks to pull but the extra bounce does him in. Hits him on his thumb and then onto his arm and then his chest. He is in pain.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Andile looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. A leg bye taken.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, fuller in length, Phehlukwayo has a slash but misses.