44.5 overs (0 Run) Make that fourth dot ball of the over. It is a brilliant yorker on off, de Grandhomme gets his bat down in time.
Live Score
44.4 overs (0 Run) Third dot of the over. Good length ball outside off. It is a cross seam delivery, de Grandhomme looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, Kane taps it down to third man for a single.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kane once again plays with fire as he blocks it. 31 needed off 28 and you hardly see people doing that but Williamson is cool as an ice.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Williamson shows courage and calmness as he blocks it off the front foot.
43.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it fine down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Nothing much on the Free Hit. Slow and full onto the off, Colin fails to make use of the free-hit and ends up hitting it sluggishly towards long on for a single.
FREE HIT TIME. Where is de Grandhomme going to deposit this?
43.5 overs (2 Runs) CATCH DROPPED! But it is a no ball anyways. A high full toss, Williamson pulls it towards fine leg. Lungi Ngidi gets to the ball but then puts it down. A single taken.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) A bit short this time outside off, Williamson waits for it and pulls it hard to the fielder at deep mid-wicket and grabs a pair.
43.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, whipped through mid-wicket for a single.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A slower one, bit fuller and outside off, Colin de Grandhomme goes for the drive but gets a thick outside edge and the ball races away to the fence for four. The Black Caps are way lucky here, everything is going their way now.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller onto the off stump, Williamson shuffles down the leg side and cuts it towards short third man for a single. 200 UP FOR NEW ZEALAND! 42 more needed from 35 balls.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Williamson taps it down towards third man and keeps the strike with a single.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, de Grandhomme nudges it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, de Grandhomme cannot squeeze it past point.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, de Grandhomme drives it to the man at point.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Williamson cuts it properly this time for a single.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Williamson looks to tap it down to third man but gets an inside edge onto the ground.
Chris Morris is back into the attack. Has picked three wickets so far. Can he get one more now?
41.6 overs (1 Run) Phehlukwayo bowls short on off, this one's a slower one again, Williamson pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for single.
41.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker onto the middle, Colin gets bat under the ball in time and the ball goes rolling past mid-wicket for a single.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven through mid on for one.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a run.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, this time giving room to Williamson, he cuts the length delivery towards covers for a single.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and outside off, Colin leans ahead and drives it to the covers for a single.
Andile Phehlukwayo back into the attack. 6-0-44-1. Faf du Plessis needs him to break this partnership.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, de Grandhomme drives it towards mid off and takes a quick single. 52 needed off 48 balls.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Once again flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
40.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, CdG flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGE AND FOUR! Good length ball on off, de Grandhomme looks to play it straight but gets a thick outside edge which flies past the keeper and to the third man fence for a boundary.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, de Grandhomme leaves it alone.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Disastrous but safe in the end. Back of a length, Williamson looks to pull but misses. The ball rolls to the side of the pitch on the leg side. De Grandhomme goes for the run but Williamson was not ready. He still goes through with it. The throw is at the bowler's end but Miller there does not gather it. He misses the ball and hits the stumps with his hand instead. Kane is safe.