World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:19 June 2019 19:44 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs South Africa from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs SA Latest Score

44.6 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, on middle, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple. 12 runs but a wicket as well from the over. Ferguson's figures read 8-0-42-2.

Andile Phehlukwayo walks in next, at number 7, replacing Miller.

44.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air, in the air, in the air and taken! New Zealand have got the killer, which might help them evade death. A short ball, outside off, slower in pace, Miller leaps and looks to play the upper cut. NZ vs SA: Match 25: WICKET! David Miller c Trent Boult b Lockie Ferguson 36 (37b, 2x4, 1x6). दक्षिण अफ्रीका 208/5 (44.5 Ov). CRR: 4.63

44.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for a run.

44.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.

44.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Badly lined and it brings up consecutive boundaries for the Proteas. Full and down the leg side, Miller flicks it to the fine leg fence. NZ vs SA: Match 25: David Miller hits Lockie Ferguson for a 4! South Africa 206/4 (44.2 Ov). CRR: 4.64

44.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAP! Oh yes. Miller is on the charge. Watch out, New Zealand. Short ball, around middle and leg, David swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary! NZ vs SA: Match 25: David Miller hits Lockie Ferguson for a 4! South Africa 202/4 (44.1 Ov). CRR: 4.57

Lockie Ferguson is back on. 7-0-30-1 so far.

43.6 overs (1 Run) Banged in short, pulled through mid-wicket for a run. 11 from the over. Has Miller given the signal for the surge?

43.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There goes Killer Miller! In his arc and out of the park. Normally, his arc covers mid on and mid off but this one is a bit wider. Full and on middle, Miller swings it clean as a whistle over mid-wicket! NZ vs SA: Match 25: It's a SIX! David Miller hits Trent Boult. South Africa 197/4 (43.5 Ov). CRR: 4.49

43.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for one more.

43.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled away to mid-wicket. Santner has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. A quick run taken.

43.2 overs (0 Run) SAFE. On middle, Miller pushes it towards cover. There is a yes-yes and a no-no and eventually, van der Dussen has to dive back in. The throw comes to Boult who leaps and disturbs the stumps and it is taken upstairs. Replays show that Rassie is in.

Is that a run out? It was an awful mix-up and umpire Ian Gould has taken it upstairs. Replays are indicating that van der Dussen is in.

43.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. That one rocketed away.

Trent Boult again. 8-0-47-1 so far. Could this possibly be his last over? Or will he get his 10th?

42.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.

42.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, another pull shot played, aerially wide of short mid-wicket, for one. 50-RUN STAND IS UP.

42.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, punched down to long off for a run.

42.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, DM looks to pull but misses.

42.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, short in length, Miller looks to cut but gets a bottom edge which rolls to the off side.

42.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, pulled towards fine leg for a single.

41.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rassie reaches out and punches it with the turn through the covers for one. 10 from the over.

41.5 overs (1 Run) Eases this a bit straighter, down the ground to long off for a run.

41.4 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track and drives but finds cover.

41.3 overs (1 Run) Flicks this through mid-wicket for a single.

41.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First one of the innings! What a contrast as compared to what happened at Old Trafford yesterday. Rassie has had enough of Santner's flight. Finally looks to go downtown, getting down on a knee and sending it flying over long on! NZ vs SA: Match 25: It's a SIX! Rassie van der Dussen hits Mitchell Santner. South Africa 180/4 (41.2 Ov). CRR: 4.35

41.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside leg, flicked towards deep mid-wicket. Van der Dussen wants the second but it isn't there and he is sent back.

40.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer to end the over, van der Dussen allows it to sail through.

40.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a run.

40.4 overs (1 Run) Drives it through the covers for a single.

40.3 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track, looks to pull but misses. Is hit on the left shoulder and the batsmen take a leg bye.

40.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, Miller slashes hard but misses.

40.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, van der Dussen tickles it towards fine leg for a single.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 25
