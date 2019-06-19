39.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
39.5 overs (0 Run) More slower ones from Ngidi, full and onto off, Williamson plays a defensive shot towards fielder at point.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards mid on.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Again a slower one, full length delivery angling in, the batsman plays it directly to the mid-wicket fielder.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, a bit slower and Williamson plays it softly towards point.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed straight to backward point.
Powerplay 3 signalled. Now 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of this game.
38.6 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle and off, de Grandhomme flicks it towards square leg and gets a couple as the fielder from deep mid-wicket mops it up. 59 needed off the last 10 overs now.
38.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off on a length, de Grandhomme cuts it past the fielder at point and gets a couple.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid front foot defense.
38.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was six the moment he hit it! Rabada is guilty of bowling it on a length once again, de Grandomme picks it early and whacks his pull over mid-wicket for a maximum.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, de Grandhomme defends it off the back foot.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, de Grandhomme blocks it off the front foot.
Kagiso Rabada is back into the attack! 7-0-24-1 so far.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Williamson looks to run it down to third man but at the last moment, looks to withdraw his bat. Is beaten. Tahir is done. 10-0-33-0 so far. HANG ON - ULTRA EDGE SHOWS A SPIKE when the ball goes past the bat! No one appealed!
37.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, watchfully defended.
37.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance.This time a flat ball and a bit short onto leg, Colin hits in the air towards the fielder at mid wicket, the fielder dives in the air to his left but is unable to grab it cleanly, Proteas miss an opportunity here. This could've been a changing point of the game.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through mid off for a single.
37.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
37.1 overs (1 Run) A bit of a flight towards leg, batsman tries to flick but ends up sailing the ball in air, the ball lands just short of Miller at mid wicket for a single.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, de Grandhomme punches it to the man at cover. 9 runs off the over.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Williamson this time taps it down to third man and gets a single.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Williamson looks to pat it down to third man but then decides to not go with it. Leaves his bat hanging out. There was some noise as it went behind to the keeper on a bounce.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, de Grandhomme flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
36.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! That is out of here. Good length ball outside off, de Grandhomme picks the length early and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Williamson shuffles across and flicks it to the left of fine leg for a single.
Andile Phehlukwayo is back! 5-0-35-1 his figures so far.
35.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. A run out attempt by the fielder but the batsman makes it home. One run added to the total.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss this time and batsman plays it towards long on for a single.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Drives this back to to the bowler.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery towards off, Williamson makes it a full toss and drives it towards mid on for a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) JUST WIDE! A tad short, around off, de Grandhomme looks to punch it back down the ground but the ball holds off the pitch, comes a bit slowly and he checks his shot. Almost spoons it straight back and Tahir dives to his right but cannot get there.
35.1 overs (2 Runs) Googly from Tahir, a bit fuller and onto the stumps. Colin goes for a slog towards mid wicket and grabs a pair.