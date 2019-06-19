 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:19 June 2019 19:21 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs South Africa from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs SA Latest Score

39.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for one more.

39.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven past the bowler towards long off for a run.

39.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.

39.3 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, Rassie looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.

39.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven straight back to the bowler.

39.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.

POWERPLAY 3 time. 5 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end. Mitchell Santner to inaugurate it. 7-0-32-1 so far.

38.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.

38.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.

38.4 overs (2 Runs) A terrific yorker, around middle and leg, Miller slips, loses his balance but manages to flick it through mid-wicket! Once again Colin Munro manning that area gets to the ball and slides to his right, stopping the ball. Two runs taken. 3000 ODI runs for Miller. The 17th Saffa to do so.

38.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.

38.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.

38.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent stop by Colin Munro. Full and outside off, van der Dussen crashes it through the covers and the ball races away. But Munro rushes to his right from sweeper cover, dives and stops the ball. Two runs taken.

Trent Boult returns. 7-0-40-1 so far. Not the Boult we know so far. Can he make up for it in his remaining overs?

37.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker, outside leg, Miller misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards short mid-wicket.

37.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Full and down the leg side, David cannot put that away. Misses his flick.

37.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched back down the ground back to the bowler.

37.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through the covers for a run.

37.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.

37.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside leg, Miller looks to defend but the ball kicks off the surface and hits him on the glove, dropping down to the off side.

37.1 overs (0 Run) Full and fast, outside leg, Miller looks to flick but like the others, is early into his shot. The leading edge is induced which lands short of cover.

36.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, tapped to the off side for a quick run.

36.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled towards mid-wicket for one.

36.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, blocked towards point.

36.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.

36.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, helped towards fine leg for a run.

36.1 overs (3 Runs) In the air... safe. A slower ball from de Grandhomme, just 118 kph, Miller is early into his chip shot but just about clears mid on. Matt Henry runs after it, gets to the ball and then slides near the ropes to pull the ball back. Three runs taken.

35.6 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, short in length, Miller looks to fend it away but is beaten due to the lack of pace. Is hit on the left bicep and the ball deflects towards point. A leg bye taken.

35.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have had Rassie. He punches this wide of mid off and takes the fielder on. He takes a few steps to his left, does the fielder, has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Rassie was a centimeter short.

35.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length this time, driven straight to mid on.

35.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, tapped straight to point.

35.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.

35.1 overs (1 Run) JUST MISSES THE STUMPS! A nervy moment for van der Dussen. Outside off, on a length, Rassie looks to punch but the ball takes the bottom edge. Bounces and just goes over the stumps. A quick single taken.

Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 25
