34.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Williamson drives it to the man at mid off. 6 runs off the over. The game is nicely poised here. 88 needed off 84.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard. Back of a length ball on off, Williamson gets on top of the bounce and pulls it with power through mid-wicket for a boundary.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Williamson punches it to cover.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Ouch! Bouncer around the body, Williamson looks to pull but he is early in his shot. The ball hits him on his arm but Kane looks fine.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Another brilliant effort from Markram. Full outside off, de Grandhomme drives it towards point. Marram dives to his left and takes the pace off the ball. The ball goes towards sweeper cover and the batsmen get just one.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson tucks it towards mid on and gets a single.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
33.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, punched down to long on for a run.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Tahir bowls a quick one onto middle, batsman plays a solid defense.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Full and onto off, Colin tries to flick but gets a leading edge and the ball goes rolling towards point.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and it was on the off stump, Williamson plays it towards the right of Tahir to the fielder at long on.
Imran Tahir is back on!
32.6 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, de Grandhomme flicks it to fine leg and gets a brace. 97 needed off the last 17 overs.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, de Grandhomme plays a good-looking drive to mid off.
32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Colin does not take too long to settle, does he? Full on off and middle, de Grandhomme flicks it over mid-wicket and gets a boundary. The required runs now under 100. 99 to be precise.
32.3 overs (2 Runs) Good looking shot to get off the mark. Good length ball outside off, de Grandhomme strokes it through covers and takes a couple.
Colin de Grandhomme is the new man in.
Drinks Break!
32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! The bowling change has done the trick here. Cross seam bowler outside off, Neesham loks to cut but gets a thick outside edge which flies to wide first slip. Amla there reacts quickly and takes a sharp catch. Just when New Zealand needed to accelerate they have lost a wicket. The budding 57-run stand has been broken and New Zealand are once again on the back foot.
32.1 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Good length ball outside off, Williamson checks his shot and the ball goes uppishly towards Rabada at mid off. He cannot get there and the batsmen take a single.
Chris Morris is back! 6-0-26-2 his figures so far.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over but an expensive one for South Africa. 11 off it. New Zealand needed this desperately.
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No need of luck this time. This one has come right off the meat. Full on off, it is slightly overpitched. Neesham takes full toll of it and smashes it through mid on for a boundary.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Short again. Williamson pulls it towards deep square leg and gets a single.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Williamson flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is around off and middle, Kane ducks under it.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGE AND FOUR! Good length ball outside off, Williamson looks to cut but it goes off the bottom edge to the right of Amla at first slip. He dives but it is in vain and that brings up the 50-run stand between the two. Lucky boundary but New Zealand will take it.
31.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time it is way outside off. On the wrong side of the tramline. It has been wided.
31.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Once again starts the over with a wide down the leg side. Williamson swings his bat at it but misses. Wide signalled.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW! Turned down! Short again and this time leg sidish, Neesham fails to play it towards the leg side and the ball brushes his shirt and goes behind. De Kock appeals loudly but the umpire denies. No review taken.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer, Rabada goes short and onto middle, Neesham ducks under it.
30.4 overs (1 Run) A bit fuller and on the off side, Williamson pushes it to the covers and takes a comfortable single.
30.3 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, KW plays it behind point but Aiden Markram dives to his left at point and makes a good stop.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, guided straight to first slip.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery towards off, that was a quick one and Williamson is not able to hit it cleanly towards the off side and it goes to the lone fielder standing at second slip.