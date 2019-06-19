34.6 overs (1 Run) Flicks this away for a run.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Ball hits the batsman low on the pads.
34.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
34.3 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, worked through square leg for a couple.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man.
34.1 overs (2 Runs) Just over mid off! A length ball outside off, van der Dussen looks to go over the top but mistimes it. Mid off runs back to catch it but cannot get there. Two runs taken.
DRINKS BREAK. South Africa might have to take solace from the fact that they are batting first on this pitch. They simply would not have had any chance in a run chase. The batsmen are simply not getting used to the pitch and are struggling to time the ball. Though, this is one point of view. This is certainly not a 300-plus pitch but what is a good score here? 6 an over from here takes the Proteas close to 240. Can they get there? Will that be good enough? The final phase of the innings begins.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging down, David misses his flick and is hit on the pads.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Flicks this away for one.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Miller opens the face of his bat and guides it towards third man for a run.
33.3 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, pushed straight to mid on.
33.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.
32.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
David Miller is in next. South Africa need him to be the Killer Miller today.
32.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught in the deep! So Markram is not a cat with 9 lives. After being given a few lives, he eventually gets out, without making much use of those. A length ball, down the leg side, 126 kph, Markram is down the track to go over the top but is done in by the lack of pace. He is early into the shot and hence gets a leading edge. It carries all the way to sweeper cover where Colin Munro comes running in and takes it reverse cup. Risky attempt, as it was near his waist. Markram falls for just 38.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Hola Wimbledon! The championships are set to begin sometime in July, but Markram is promoting it from now itself. A super slow short ball, Aiden is down the track but has to wait, wait and wait for the ball to arrive. He eventually gets the ball in his area, leaps and then smashes a forehand pull, but finds mid on.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped behind point for a single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
31.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A wayward bouncer, down the leg side.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Oops! Another lucky moment for Aiden Markram! Would have really been an unlucky dismissal. Full and straight, driven straight back. Boult dives to his right, but misses the ball. It hits the stumps and then umpire Ian Gould who was trying to avert it. Mid on mops it up. Had Boult got a hand to it, Markram would have been going back.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
31.3 overs (1 Run) He is opening up now. Full and wide outside off, Aiden throws his bat at this one and hammers it through the covers but there is insurance at sweeper. Just a run.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been punished. Wide half volley outside off, Markram leans and drives it through the covers.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single.
You dropped the catch, now you only get the wicket. Looks like this is the message from Kane Williamson. Trent Boult has been given the ball. 5-0-29-1 so far.
30.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot towards cover.
30.5 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, AM looks to pull but misses. The ball hits his thigh pads and rolls past the keeper through fine leg. Two leg byes taken.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Aiden looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. De Grandhomme appeals but there was wood involved.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. They pick up a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven uppishly towards mid off. Does not carry.
30.1 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR, BUT PUT DOWN! Ohh... Trent Boult, off all the people! The man who has defied gravity in the past, cannot quite take a sitter this time around. It is a short ball, around middle and leg, Markram pulls it away but it is going almost straight to the man at long leg. Boult has to cover a small distance to his left and he does so, gets to the ball, looks to take the catch but at the last moment, jumps. Don't know why. The ball hits his palms and then goes down. Two runs taken. Is this the fortune which South Africa needed?