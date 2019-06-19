27.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
Live Score
27.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
Rassie van der Dussen walks in at number 5, replacing Amla.
27.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Santner has his man! He was pegging and pegging and pegging away and eventually gets the Mighty Hash. Amla looks to defend a straight ball but is beaten by the dip in flight. That is what such balls do, when they are flighted over the eyeline. It lands around leg, bounces, spins away and hits the top of off stump. A true spinner's delight. Superb. Amla's struggles are over.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, pulled through square leg for a run.
27.2 overs (2 Runs) Another risky shot. Markram is looking a touch fidgety out there. Comes down the track, is nowhere near the pitch of the ball as it is fired down the leg side and luckily for him, he manages to get bat to it to flick it towards fine leg. By the time short fine leg can get across, two runs taken. 50-RUN STAND IS UP!
27.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, defended back to the bowler on the front foot.
26.6 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR... JUST SHORT! A bit risky from Markram. Short and outside off, Aiden leaps and cuts it uppishly towards point. Martin Guptill at point dives forward but the ball lands just short. Hits his palm and then rolls behind. A run taken.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
26.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A slower bouncer, but way down the leg side and too high as well. Left alone.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped with soft hands through the covers for a quick run.
Sairaj the inquisitive man - Wonder how is this slow-play going to help South Africa. Let's say if it rains and DLS comes into play, their run-rate is certainly going to be an issue. @Sairaj - Nice tag to your name, by the way. Going by their slow approach, this pitch does not look to be a 350 one. It is more of the 250-260 type and the Proteas are keeping wickets in hand for a late flourish. The forecast is predicted to be sunny later on.
26.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, flashed through point for a couple.
Lockie Ferguson is back. 3-0-16-1 so far. He will be looking for a wicket again.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off again, punched wide of the bowler towards long off for a run.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut behind point for a single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed uppishly back to the bowler.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Action replay of the previous delivery.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.