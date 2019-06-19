24.6 overs (0 Run) Make that 6 dots in a row and the over ends in a maiden. Good length ball on off, Williamson strokes it to mid off. First maiden of the innings.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Williamson cuts it towards point. Markram there dives to his right and stops it from going behind. 5th dot of the over.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Williamson drives it to the man at mid off.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Another slower one. It is outside off on a length, Williamson looks to punch but misses.
24.2 overs (0 Run) A very beautiful drive but for no run. Full on off, Williamson drives it to the right of mid off. The fielder there slides to his right and stops a run.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Off cutter which is full on off, Williamson takes no risk and blocks it off the front foot with a straight bat.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Pitching in and onto the stumps, Neesham plays it towards the left of the bowler Tahir grabs it with ease.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW! Turned down. Full and around leg, Neesham looks to sweep but misses. Tahir roars in an appeal and even forces du Plessis to go into the review. But Faf asks him to be calm after chatting with de Kock, who was not sure. Hawk Eye shows the ball to be pitching outside leg.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Full length delivery onto the off pole, Neesham drives it to the fielder at cover.
23.1 overs (1 Run) A bit flatter onto leg, Williamson works it towards square leg for a single.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kane plays it to his favourite area, the third man region and gets a single. He will keep the strike. 5 easy runs off the over without any risk.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Very well played! Good length ball on off, Neesham guides it down towards third man with soft hands. Amla at first slip dives to his left as he gets the ball on a bounce but he cannot stop it. The batsmen take another single.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson taps it down to third man for a run. Brings up the 100 for New Zealand.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Neesham guides it down to third man for a run.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Kane cuts it to third man and gets a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle, Williamson defends it to the man at mid on.
Lungi Ngidi is back! 4-0-21-0 so far.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, Williamson nudges it to deep point and keeps the strike.
21.5 overs (1 Run) This time gets the desired single by stroking it to cover.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Almost a run out. Floated outside off, Neesham plays it towards point and looks for a single but Williamson says no. Neesham was out of his crease but makes his way back in.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, KW milks it to long off and gets to the other end.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Kane defends it off the front foot.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Williamson drives it to the man at cover.
20.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Morris goes short again, Williamson opts to duck under it.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery a bit outside off, Neesham plays a smooth cut towards third man for a single.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Around middle and off, worked through the leg side for a single.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another glorious shot from the New Zealand skipper. Fuller and onto the off stump, Williamson times it perfectly and hits it straight towards long on for a classy boundary.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery, Neesham plays towards point and grabs a single with ease.