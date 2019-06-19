 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:19 June 2019 18:13 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs South Africa from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs SA Latest Score

24.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.

24.4 overs (2 Runs) Around off, HA whips it over mid-wicket for a couple.

24.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Amla punches it straight to point. Hashim is consuming a lot of balls here.

24.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.

24.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.

23.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.

23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stunning shot. Full and around middle, Markram drives it straight back to where it came from. NZ vs SA: Match 25: Aiden Markram hits Mitchell Santner for a 4! South Africa 91/2 (23.5 Ov). CRR: 3.81

23.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, pushed uppishly back to the bowler. Almost carries!

23.3 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.

23.2 overs (1 Run) RUN OUT MISSED! Nearly a suicide committed by Markram. He pushes this towards long on and 'ASSUMES' that the ball is past short mid-wicket. Wrong. Very wrong. When the fielder is a Kiwi, you can never assume anything. Because contrary to their name, these Kiwis can fly. And this man is a Superman. Kane Williamson. He swoops onto the ball to his left, stops for a second, gets up and then has a shy at the bowler's end. Misses. Markram was gone for all money even with a dive. Santner did not collect it either.

23.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven down to long on for a single.

22.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running. Aiden flicks it through mid-wicket and runs hard to come back for the second.

22.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a run.

22.4 overs (1 Run) Interesting. Markram is wanting to make a statement and get a move on. Walks down the track and tries to manufacture a shot. However, he does not get to the pitch of the ball and misses his flick. The ball hits his pads and de Grandhomme appeals but the umpire moves away. Probably going down the leg side. A leg bye taken.

22.3 overs (1 Run) Pushes this wide of mid on for a quick single.

22.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played towards point again.

22.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.

21.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.

21.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a quick run.

21.4 overs (0 Run) Similar ball, same reaction.

21.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended with a front face of the bat.

21.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped towards cover for a single.

21.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, punched off the back foot for a single.

20.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, flayed through the covers for a run.

20.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, punched down the ground back to the bowler.

20.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, tapped towards point.

20.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, driven straight back to the bowler.

20.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Amla gets across and wristily flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

20.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven straight to mid on.

Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 25
