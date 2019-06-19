 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:19 June 2019 22:10 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs South Africa from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs SA Latest Score

19.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on the pads, Neesham strokes it to long on and gets a single. He will keep the strike.

19.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off and middle, Jimmy defends it calmly.

19.4 overs (1 Run) Short on middle and leg, Williamson milks it to long on for one.

19.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Williamson punches it through short cover but mid off saves it.

19.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Kane defends it.

19.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Williamson calmly blocks it.

18.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and onto the off pole, batsman plays it towards mid off. A dot to end a succesful over by Morris.

18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine way to get off the mark! Short and outside off, Neesham punches this through point and finds the boundary! NZ vs SA: Match 25: Jimmy Neesham hits Chris Morris for a 4! New Zealand 84/4 (18.5 Ov). Target: 242; RRR: 5.24

18.4 overs (0 Run) This time bangs it in short and the batsman evades it.

18.3 overs (0 Run) Almost a replay of the first delivery but this time a bit fuller, Neesham looks to drive but misses, de Kock grabs it cleanly. Morris becoming lethal now.

18.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, moving away, left alone.

Jimmy Neesham walks out to bat next. New Zealand need him to partner his skipper here and not be erratic.

18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! The fourth one is back in the hut for New Zealand and they are in all sorts of trouble here. Morris hits the deck hard on a length. He is able to generate the extra bounce off the surface. The ball also moves away after pitching. Latham looks to defend but gets a feather of an outside edge back towards the keeper. De Kock takes a dolly behind. New Zealand are making a mess of this chase and one can say South Africa are well on top here. Ultra Edge confirms a slight spike when the ball passes the bat. NZ vs SA: Match 25: WICKET! Tom Latham c Quinton de Kock b Chris Morris 1 (4b, 0x4, 0x6). न्यूजीलैंड 80/4 (18.1 Ov). Target: 242; RRR: 5.25

17.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Williamson blocks it to see of the over.

17.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Leg spinner outside off, Williamson looks to drag it down the leg side but misses. Quinton de Kock takes off the bails but Williamson's back foot was cemented inside the crease.

17.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker on off, Williamson does well to block it.

17.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Williamson blocks it.

17.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Williamson taps it back to the right of the bowler.

17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut fine! Short and wide outside off, Williamson cuts it wide of first slip and down the third man region for a boundary. NZ vs SA: Match 25: Kane Williamson hits Imran Tahir for a 4! New Zealand 80/3 (17.1 Ov). Target: 242; RRR: 5.09

16.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Latham is beaten while defending the ball.

16.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tad fuller and Williamson nudges it to deep point for a single.

16.4 overs (0 Run) Again a fuller length delivery, angling in and Williamson blocks it.

16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and off, worked towards third man for a single comfortably.

16.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Latham lets it go.

Tom Latham walks out at number 5.

16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Big wicket for New Zealand. Ross Taylor has gone off to a very poor ball. It is a nothing ball, full on the pads, Taylor looks to flick but gets an inside edge which flicks his pad and goes behind to Quinton de Kock. He takes an easy catch and is all smiles as he takes it. The South African players are ecstatic and New Zealand in deep waters here. They have lost three wicket and all three have been somewhat of a bizarre dismissal. NZ vs SA: Match 25: WICKET! Ross Taylor c Quinton de Kock b Chris Morris 1 (2b, 0x4, 0x6). न्यूजीलैंड 74/3 (16.1 Ov). Target: 242; RRR: 5.12

Chris Morris gets a change of ends. 3-0-12-0 so far.

15.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.

15.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.

15.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and pushes this through mid on for a run.

15.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed onto middle, worked through long on for a single.

15.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers where a good stop prevents runs.

15.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.

Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 25
