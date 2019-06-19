19.6 overs (0 Run) Another watchful forward defense to end the over.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
19.4 overs (1 Run) The arm ball, sliding in, Amla waits for the ball to come and guides it behind point for a quick single. Colin de Grandhomme returns a wild throw towards the keeper, who dives to his right but still cannot stop it. Luckily for them, there is short fine leg backing up.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Bit of extra flight on this one, outside off, worked towards short mid-wicket.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.
19.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, punched off the back foot for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed towards mid on.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Bit of lateral movement, pitched outside off, coming in a long way, Markram misses his flick and is hit on the pads. No appeal this time.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot to the off side.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, flashed behind point for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW! Turned down. Williamson has a long chat with the keeper and his bowler but does not take the review. On a good length outside off, nipping back a long way in, Amla misses his flick and is hit on the pads. De Grandhomme roars but Llong cuts it short. Probably too high and also sliding down. Replays confirm it was umpire's call. Clipping the leg stump.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Full and just around off, watchfully defended.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a tad fuller, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A tad short, punched down to long on for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, punched wide of long off for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
Also, spinner into the attack for the first time today. Mitchell Santner to roll his arm over.
Drinks Break! New Zealand have got two big wickets of de Kock and du Plessis at the same time they have managed to curtail the runs as well. All four bowlers used so far have bowled well. For South Africa, Hashim Amla has taken his time but is looking good out in the middle. He is joined by Markram and these two will have to steady the ship at a good rate here.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Good length ball outside off, it shapes away after pitching. Markram looks to drive but misses.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Amla looks to drive it towards mid on but gets it off the upper half of his bat. The ball goes to the left of mid on and they get a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) De Grandhomme pulls his length back on off, Amla cuts it but finds the man at point.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Amla is late into his push but he manages to hit it off the toe end towards mid on.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller now on off, Hashim defends it towards mid off.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the fourth stump line, Amla leaves it alone. The ball reaches Latham on a bounce.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Typical fast bowler's response after being hit for a boundary. Lockie bangs it in short, Markram sways out of it.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Markram is off the mark and in a gorgeous fashion. Length delivery on off, Markram's eyes lit up looking at that and he crunches his drive through covers for a boundary.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Markram flicks it to mid-wicket.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Amla drives it towards covers where Mitchell Santner goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it. It hits Amla's bat in the process. The batsmen cross ends.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Amla looks to cut but misses it.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery outside off, Amla lets it go.