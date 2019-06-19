14.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the fourth stump line, Aiden leaves it alone to see off the over.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Markram shoulders arms to this one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Markram drives it uppishly towards point. The fielder there dives to his left but the ball gets to him on the bounce.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Peach of a ball! Good length ball outside off, it comes in slightly after pitching, Markram looks to play but misses.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Amla drives it towards cover and gets a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Amla leaves it alone.
Colin de Grandhomme is into the attack.
Aiden Markram walks out to bat next.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Ferguson strikes! Faf who was looking so good out in the middle has to depart. Ferguson steams in and bowls a perfect yorker on middle and off, du Plessis is late to get his bat down and the ball hits the stumps.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is on the body, Faf sways away from it.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Faf looks to be in the mood today. He gets an overpitched ball on off, du Plessis gets on his front foot and drives it through covers to bring up the 50-run stand between the two.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Faf taps it back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (3 Runs) Back of a length ball on off, Amla punches it through cover-point. The fielder from sweeper-cover mops it up and they get three.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Hashim taps it back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully driven! Full on middle, du Plessis strides out his front foot and drives it gorgeously through mid on for a boundary.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Faf defends it off the front foot.
12.4 overs (3 Runs) On the body, Amla flicks it towards square leg. The ball does not have the legs to reach the fence, they get three as the fielder cleans it up from mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla pushes it to mid off.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Amla leaves it alone.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, du Plessis strokes it to the left of mid off and gets off for a quick single. Williamson there gets to it and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Amla creams it past the diving point fielder and gets two. With that he gets to 8000 ODI runs. Becomes the second fastest player to reach this milestone.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla punches it to the man at cover.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Faf looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge towards third man and du Plessis gets to the other end.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full again on off, du Plessis pushes it to mid off.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Faf defends it off the front foot.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Ferguson bowls it full on off first up. Amla nudges it wide of cover and gets a single.
First bowling change of the game. Lockie Ferguson is into the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Straight outside off, du Plessis leaves it alone. Another maiden for Henry in this game.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off, Faf defends it to mid off.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Better this. Good length ball just outside off, du Plessis looks to defend but the away movement takes it just past the outside edge.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Once again leaves the ball which is outside off. Just like a Test match, these two are taking their time out in the middle and setting themselves in.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, du Plessis is not going after those.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Faf taps it to the man at point.