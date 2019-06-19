4.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on top of off, Williamson blocks it.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Good ball this. Length ball outside off, it moves away after pitching. Williamosn looks to run it down to third man but gets beaten.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson defends it off the back foot.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Williamson flicks it, the ball goes to the left of de Kock. He dives but cannot stop the ball. The batsmen take two as the fielder cleans it up before the ropes.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Williamson defends it with authority.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Oh, almost the second there. Length ball outside off, Williamson looksm to tap it down to his favourite third man region. He gets an inside edge and luckily for him it does not chop onto his stumps.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, Guptill defends it to see off the over. Good over this. Just 2 runs off it and troubled Guptill a lot.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball pitching on leg, it nips in sharply. Guptill looks to defend but gets a feather on it onto his pad.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, MG pushes it to the man at cover.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Guptill defends it off the front foot.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on off, Guptill drives it through covers and takes a couple.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Close call. Fuller delivery pitching around off and it comes in with the angle. Guptill looks to flick but misses and the ball hits him on the front pad. The South Africa players put in a huge appeal but the umpire turns it down.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Williamson looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On the top of the stumps, KW defends it off the back foot.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Has to re-bowl that. Rabada bowls it down the leg side, Williamson looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Once again Rabada bowls it on the pads, Guptill glances it to fine leg and gets to the other end.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Williamson is off the mark. He flicks this ball down to the fine leg region for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Williamson starts his innings with a solid front foot defense.
Skipper, Kane Williamson walks out at number 3. He has been in good form in this World Cup and his team needs him to deliver once again today.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Soft, soft dismissal this. Munro was looking so good but he has missed out on an opportunity to make the most of it here. Good length ball pitching on middle and leg and coming in with the angle. Munro looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and lobs up to the side of the pitch after ricocheting off his pad. Rabada runs and takes a good catch stretching to his left side. South Africa needed an early wicket and their strike bowler has provided them with just that.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Guptill looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Misses the line and bowls it down the leg side. Guptill lets it be and it has been wided.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Guptill drives it hard straight to Miller at cover.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Almost chopped on! Good length ball outside off, Munro looks to cut but it goes off the inside edge over the stumps towards backward square leg and they take a run.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Guptill runs it down to third man for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Guptill punches it to cover.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Guptill looks to defend but gets beaten.
The returning Lungi Ngidi to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Length ball around off, this time Munro punches it to the man at point. Solid start to the chase for New Zealand. 9 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This is all about timing. Good length ball on off, Munro just punches it with pure timing through covers to get two boundaries on the trot.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! That is some way to get off the mark. Full outside off, Munro loves to free his arms and he does so brilliantly and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
0.3 over (1 Run) The chase is underway! Good length ball on middle and leg, Guptill tucks it towards backward square leg and gets a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) On the pads now, Guptill flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) Rabada starts with a fuller delivery on off, Guptill defends it towards point. Markram there dives to his left and saves runs for his side. South Africa need such efforts if they want to defend this total.
We are back for the chase! South African players are in a huddle with their skipper, Faf du Plessis having a few words before they take their positions in the field. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro walk out to start the chase for New Zealand. The former will take the strike. Kagiso Rabada to start the proceedings for South Africa with the first new ball.