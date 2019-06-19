4.6 overs (0 Run) Third consecutive leave for the skipper. Good length delivery outside off, du Plessis does not bother to play at it.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Faf lets it go.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, the skipper leaves it alone.
4.3 overs (3 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Amla looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes through square leg. The batsmen get three runs.
4.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Amla looks to drive but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Amla lets it go.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, du Plessis taps it to point.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off once again and du Plessis offers no stroke to it.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on the fourth stump line, Faf leaves it alone.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Amla tucks it towards square leg and gets a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Amla lets it carry to the keeper.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Amla taps it through point and gets a couple.
Bunny alert - This is the fifth occasion that Trent Boult has dismissed Quinton de Kock in ODIs. He has also got Shikhar Dhawan these many times.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent finish to the over. On a good length and just outside off, du Plessis offers no shot.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, du Plessis keeps it out.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, Amla looks to drive but gets an inside edge on this one. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls a yorker on off, Amla does well to dig it out.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Amla plays it to off side.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Amla shoulders his arms to this one.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Almost another calamity for South Africa. Full on off, du Plessis drives it through covers and runs hard. Kane Williamson gives the ball a chase and pulls it before the ropes. Du Plessis was on his bike for the third but Amla sends him back, Faf puts in a dive and in the end reaches safely as the throw from Williamson was first collected by the fielder at point. Good start for Boult. 6 runs and a wicket.
Faf du Plessis is the next batsman in.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! The sweet sound of Timber for the bowler! Brilliant start for New Zealand. Boult bowls it full on middle, the ball nips back in to the southpaw after hitting the deck, de Kock looks to play it straight but the ball goes right between his pad and bat. It crashes the leg pole and the leg stump goes for a toss. The dangerous de Kock has to walk back and it is a nightmare of a start for South Africa.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, de Kock flicks it to mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Boult is now guilty of straying it down the pads, de Kock just eases it down the fine leg region and gets his first boundary of the game.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Very full, almost a yorker. De Kock taps it to mid on once again.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, de Kock pushes it to mid on.
Trent Boult to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot ball to finish the first over. Good length ball outside off, Hashim leaves it alone to see off the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Amla is off the mark in style. It is a poor ball on the pads, Amla just helps it fine down the fine leg region for a boundary. This is a very important game for Amla and South Africa need him to fire today.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Amla starts his innings with a solid leave.
0.3 over (1 Run) First run of the day. It is on the pads, de Kock flicks it towards backward square leg and gets himself and South Africa underway.
0.2 over (0 Run) Play and a miss. Full outside off, going with the angle. De Kock looks to hit it through covers but misses.
0.1 over (0 Run) Henry starts with a good length ball on top of off. De Kock defends it back to the bowler. No swing on the first ball.
Time to get underway. The umpires are out in the middle. The New Zealand players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions on the field. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock to open the innings for South Africa. Matt Henry will start the proceedings for New Zealand with the first new ball.
The players are out in the middle for their respective national anthems. First up it will be South Africa's followed by New Zealand's. We are not far away from the first ball being bowled in this game.
South Africa Playing XI - Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi (IN for Beuran Hendricks), Imran Tahir.
New Zealand Playing XI (UNCHANGED) - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis says they would have bowled first as well as the pitch was under the cover. Says it's been a long time since they defeated New Zealand in the World Cup and reckons the Kiwis are a good side and they need to be at their best. On the last win, he says people might say it was just Afghanistan but it was very important to get the win and it was a complete performance. Informs Lungi Ngidi is back in the playing XI and he hopes that the big fast bowler will make an impact.
New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson says they are fielding first looking at the weather and says that the pitch won't change much. On his team, he says they are playing the same side. On whether the break was good, Williamson says they had a few days off which is important in this long tournament. On their record against South Africa in the World Cup, he replies it is irrelevant as South Africa are a good side and they need to play well today if they want to win.
TOSS - After a delay of more than an hour, we are ready for the toss. Both the captains along with the match referee are here for it. New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson has the coin in his hand. South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis calls Heads but it lands in favour of New Zealand. NEW ZEALAND OPT TO BOWL FIRST.
Welcome to the coverage of Match 25 of World Cup 2019. We are finally all set to get underway after all the delay due to the wet outfield. Just for your information, this is now a 49-overs-per-side game. Unbeaten New Zealand take on South Africa. A very important clash for both the sides for different reasons. A win here for New Zealand will take them back to the top of the table. The Kiwis come into this contest after having almost a week's rest. Kane Williamson's side has been excellent so far this tournament but this will be the real test for them after their clash against India was abandoned due to rain. South Africa, on the other hand, finally got a win in this tournament in their last fixture against Afghanistan. They have no time to relax as they need to win all their remaining fixtures to stay in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals. Faf du Plessis will be hoping his side can build on some momentum from the last encounter and stay alive in the tournament. An intriguing clash awaits us. Stay tuned for it as the toss is not far away.