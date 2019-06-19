South Africa will lock horns with New Zealand on Wednesday at Edgbaston in their next World Cup 2019 league match. The Proteas will look to avenge their semi-final loss at the previous World Cup that saw them once again going down in a knockout game in an ICC tournament. The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa had a forgettable start to their World Cup. They lost three consecutive games against England, Bangladesh and India. On the other hand, New Zealand are looking solid to progress to the knockout stages. Kane Williamson has marshalled his troops well so far and the Kiwis are yet to lose a game in the ongoing World Cup 2019. Apart from poor display on the field, South Africa have had to deal with a lot of injuries. Their spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury while Lungi Ngidi also had problems with his fitness and missed a couple of games against India and Afghanistan respectively. Just ahead of the clash against New Zealand, the South African camp breathe a sigh of relief as Ngidi was declared fully fit for the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)