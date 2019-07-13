 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs England, Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 13 July 2019 14:34 IST

New Zealand and England will be vying for their first World Cup title.

Favourites England will take on odds-defying New Zealand © AFP

Favourites England will take on odds-defying New Zealand as both teams search for their maiden World Cup glory in the title clash of the World Cup 2019 at the Lord's in London on Sunday. It took the World Cup 2019 hosts 27 years to reach the final of the marquee tournament and they would known there's no better chance then winning the title in front of their home fans and familiar conditions. For New Zealand, who have shown they can defy odds, it will be another test of nerves and character after registering a morale boosting win over 2011 World Champions India in the semi-final. According to ICC, the weather on Sunday is expected to be dry, with low clouds gradually clearing to give some sunny spells in afternoon and evening. A full game can be expected in the final with dark clouds predicted to stay away from the iconic Lord's.

When is the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 match will be played on July 14, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 match be played?

The New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 match will be played at Lord's, London.

What time does the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 match begin?

The New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • New Zealand and England will be vying for their first World Cup title
  • Favourites England will take on odds-defying New Zealand
  • A full game can be expected in the World Cup 2019 final
