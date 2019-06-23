New Zealand have been fined for a slow over-rate in their thrilling World Cup 2019 victory over the West Indies , the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.

Skipper Kane Williamson was docked 20 per cent of his match fee while the rest of the Kiwi players received 10 percent fines after Saturday's match in Manchester.

Williamson's side were ruled to be one over short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration, according to an ICC statement.

The captain pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee David Boon.

If New Zealand commit another minor over-rate breach during the 50-over tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension.

New Zealand won the match by five runs to top the 10-team table.