World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Using Different Bat Logos As Goodwill Gesture

Updated: 05 July 2019 12:47 IST

In the previous matches against England and Bangladesh, MS Dhoni had used different bat logos

MS Dhoni has always been known for making unusual decisions © AFP

Former India captain MS Dhoni has always been known for making unusual decisions which keep his fans and people astonished. Be it giving the last over to the then inexperienced Joginder Sharma in the 2007 T20I World Cup final against Pakistan or coming up the batting order in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. Dhoni's move has always been unpredictable and recently, the Ranchi stumper has again amused people as he has been playing with different logos of different brands.

In the ongoing edition of the World Cup, Dhoni has been seen playing with stickers of his previous bat sponsors.

In the last two matches against England and Bangladesh, Dhoni had used different bat logos.

Going into the depth of the matter, sources and friends close to the charismatic player, who is presently under fire for his slow knocks, told IANS that Dhoni is playing with different company logos as a goodwill gesture and moreover, the stumper is not charging a single penny for it.

Usually, Dhoni charges around Rs 10-15 lakh per match for playing with a particular logo.

