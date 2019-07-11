 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi Final: MS Dhoni Run Out Sparks Debate On Twitter Over Legality Of Delivery

Updated: 11 July 2019 12:33 IST

After India's 18-run defeat in Manchester, fans shared videos and pictures, pointing at an umpiring error in the most crucial stage of the match.

India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi Final: MS Dhoni Run Out Sparks Debate On Twitter Over Legality Of Delivery
MS Dhoni's run-out was the turning point of the game. © AFP

MS Dhoni's dismissal was the turning point of India vs New Zealand semi-final clash in World Cup 2019. Dhoni got run out when he was about to change the gear with India needing 25 runs off the 10 deliveries at Old Trafford. Livid fans, however, blamed an umpiring error for his dismissal and questioned New Zealand's field placement. MS Dhoni was at the crease with ample expectations from Indian fans. Dhoni had done such jobs many times before and he had plans to execute this one too. The 48th over was on with Lockie Ferguson bowling.

After India's 18-run defeat in Manchester, fans shared videos and pictures, suggesting an umpiring error in the most crucial stage of the match. A debate was raised on the micro-blogging site regarding the legality of the ball on which MS Dhoni was out.

India fans shared videos and pictures of television screens just before that very ball on which Dhoni was dismissed. It showed that there were six New Zealand fielders outside the inner circle while only five fielders are allowed.

Check reactions of the fans over the controversy.

The run out would have been given even if umpires had called the no-ball but netizens claimed Dhoni's approach would have been different if he had known that it was a no-ball. The enraged fans came down heavily on umpires and New Zealand team using unethical ways to win games.

It was the third delivery of his over with MS Dhoni on the strike and Bhuveshwar Kumar at the other end when Dhoni gloved the ball towards short fine-leg. Having Bhuvneshwar on the other end, Dhoni wanted a strike and ran for the second run, and was found just short with Martin Guptill's rocket throw.

After the dismissal, India's World Cup dreams ended as the side was bowled out at 221 in 49.3 overs.

Topics mentioned in this article
Highlights
  • Fans blamed an umpiring error for Dhoni's dismissal.
  • India's World Cup dreams ended as the side was bowled out at 221.
  • New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in semifinal.
