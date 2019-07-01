MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were severely criticised for their "lack of intent" in India's big chase against England in the World Cup 2019 match on Sunday. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav forged an unbeaten 39-run stand for the sixth wicket but failed to help India chase down the target of 338 runs. In the final five overs, India needed 71 runs to win at a required run rate over 14 runs per over. But neither Dhoni or Jadhav could step up to the occasion and find the boundaries regularly as they dealt mostly in singles and dot balls, with the required run rate mounting. India lost the match by 31 runs with the duo managing to add only 39 runs in the final five overs.

Commentators Harsha Bhogle, Sanjay Manjrekar, Naseer Hussain and Sourav Ganguly also questioned Dhoni and Jadhav's intent against England in the final overs.

Check out some of the comments here:

Disappointing finish. A run-a-ball partnership can't win games. Was exciting till Pandya was in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019

"India Going down without fight" - Nasser Hussain



"I dont have explaination for these singles" - Ganguly#INDvENG #Dhoni — Cricket Freak (@naveensurana06) June 30, 2019

Kohli always defends Dhoni by saying that Dhoni knows what is required..... Does he know what is required now? — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) June 30, 2019

Somewhere between,"Dhoni maar raha hai to Dhoni ball kha raha hai" we all grew up #Dhoni #INDvENG — (@amlya02) July 1, 2019

If there was any team that had the ability to stop India's winning run. It was England. Dhoni's approach in the last few overs however was baffling. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 30, 2019

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had also highlighted Dhoni and Jadhav's lack of intent during the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match.

Tendulkar was critical of MS Dhoni's 52-ball 28 runs which slowed the run-rate for India. He also suggested MS Dhoni's partnership with Kedar Jadhav was slow and they lacked positive intent.

With India set to take on Bangladesh on Tuesday, Kohli might opt to bring in some changes in his middle order.