 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Mohammed Azharuddin Hopes India To Bring World Cup 2019 Home

Updated: 07 May 2019 20:04 IST

India won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011.

Mohammed Azharuddin Hopes India To Bring World Cup 2019 Home
India's World Cup 2019 squad a balanced one. © AFP

Former captain Mohammed Azharuddin Tuesday described India's World Cup squad a balanced one and said any result less than the coveted trophy would be seen as a disappointment for the two-time champions. The World Cup gets underway in the United Kingdom from May 30. India won the big prize in 1983 and 2011."India have a very good chance (in the World Cup) because we have got a very balanced side. We have got good bowlers, good batsmen and then our fielding is very good (and has) improved a lot over a period of time," Azharuddin said.

India begin their World Cup campaign on June 5 against South Africa at Southampton.

"I would be disappointed if India doesn't win the World Cup and I'm hoping that we will bring the Cup," he said. Azhar, who led India in three World Cups (1992, 1996 and 1999), also felt not much should be read into Kohli's poor run as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. RCB were knocked out at the league stage.

"Ups and downs happen in life. But looking at his records and statistics, there is no need to worry. I feel he (Kohli) would have saved his best for the World Cup," said the former batsman, who scored over 9,000 runs in 334 One Day Internationals

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Mohammad Azharuddin World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011
  • Azharuddin Tuesday described India's World Cup squad a balanced one
  • India begin their World Cup campaign on June 5
Related Articles
Pakistan Batsman Accuses Shahid Afridi Of Ruining Many Careers For His Own Benefit
Pakistan Batsman Accuses Shahid Afridi Of Ruining Many Careers For His Own Benefit
Dilip Vengsarkar Reasons Why India Have Fantastic Chance Of Lifting World Cup 2019
Dilip Vengsarkar Reasons Why India Have Fantastic Chance Of Lifting World Cup 2019
Was In No Frame Of Mind To Focus On The Match, Says Mohammed Shami
Was In No Frame Of Mind To Focus On The Match, Says Mohammed Shami
Fans Come To Hardik Pandya
Fans Come To Hardik Pandya's Defence After Racist Jibe From Instagram User
India-Pakistan World Cup Match Tickets Sold Out Within 48 Hours
India-Pakistan World Cup Match Tickets Sold Out Within 48 Hours
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.