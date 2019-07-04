 
"Bring On India In Birmingham": Michael Vaughan Predicts England's Semi-Final Opponents

Updated: 04 July 2019 12:05 IST

England qualified for the World Cup 2019 semi-finals with a big win over New Zealand on Wednesday and will likely play India there.

England defeated New Zealand by 119 runs in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. © AFP

England registered a comprehensive 119-run victory over New Zealand in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday to seal a World Cup 2019 semi-final berth. Following a roller-coaster ride, which saw the hosts win six matches and lose three, England managed a final-four appearance in the ICC showpiece event, first time since 1992. While England are set to finish third in the points table with New Zealand and Pakistan vying for the last spot, former captain Michael Vaughan made an exciting prediction that received mixed reactions from the fans on Twitter.

"Great performance .. Strong mentality over the last few days .. Bring on #India in Birmingham," Vaughan said on Twitter.

England will face either India or Australia, whoever finishes second on the table, in the second semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 11.

Table-toppers Australia are scheduled to play South Africa, while second-placed India will take on Sri Lanka in their respective last league stage matches on Saturday.

While some fans agreed to Vaughan's predictions and mentioned challenges for the home team against a revenge-seeking India, there were many who disagreed to the 44-year-old. Many fans suggested him to save the tweet for future as India might win and Australia might suffer a setback in their final matches.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan said the team was happy to be back in Birmingham for the semi-finals, a venue where it defeated India in a league stage match by 31 runs.

"It's a place that we really like playing. If we had a choice of where we would play our group-stage games, Edgbaston, the Oval and Trent Bridge would probably be the three grounds where we would have played the nine games," Morgan said as quoted by AFP.

"It is comforting that we are going to one of those three grounds," he added.

England have won their last 10 matches in all formats at Edgbaston.

