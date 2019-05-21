 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Jofra Archer Sets Sights On Virat Kohli After Sealing England World Cup Spot

Updated: 21 May 2019 19:14 IST

Jofra Archer also revealed the name of the most difficult batsman he had bowled to in IPL 2019.

Jofra Archer Sets Sights On Virat Kohli After Sealing England World Cup Spot
Jofra Archer was included in hosts England squad for the World Cup 2019. © Twitter

Virat Kohli's wicket will be something that every opposition bowler in the World Cup 2019 would be targetting and Jofra Archer is no different. The fast bowler, who will be featuring in his maiden World Cup, has set his sights on Virat Kohli's prized wicket at the World Cup 2019. The Barbados-born fast bowler, by his own admission, is gunning to dismiss Virat Kohli at the World Cup 2019 as he failed to get rid of the India skipper in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Archer, who was on Tuesday included in hosts England squad for the World Cup 2019, said along with Kohli's wicket, he is also targetting veteran Windies batsman Chris Gayle's scalp.

"I'd quite like to get Virat Kohli out because I wasn't able to in the IPL," Archer told Sky Sports.

"Chris Gayle as well," added Archer, mentioning the big-hitting West Indies batsman.

And for his lack of England experience, Archer believes the time he has spent in the IPL has been good preparation for handling pressure of a World Cup.

"I think I probably have a bigger advantage over some of the other guys in our team," he said.

"We play (these guys) twice a (season) in the IPL, so you know their weaknesses, you know their strengths, you know if they can't run between the wickets... it gets you an extra bit of inside information."

He added: "To be honest, I think international cricket is probably the same intensity as the IPL. I think the only thing that changes is the amount of overs (the IPL is a Twenty20 competition)."

With this year's 10-team 50-over World Cup an all-play-all affair in the group phase, England are set to face Windies at Southampton on June 14 and India at Edgbaston on June 30.

But for all the threat posed by the likes of Gayle and Kohli, Archer was in no doubt about the most difficult batsman he had bowled at -- Rajasthan Royals and England teammate Jos Buttler.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Jofra Archer Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Archer also revealed the name of the most difficult batsman he bowled
  • Archer believes the time he has spent in the IPL has been good
  • Archer was on Tuesday included in hosts England squad
Related Articles
"Most Challenging World Cup": Virat Kohli Before Team Leaves For England
"Most Challenging World Cup": Virat Kohli Before Team Leaves For England
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Will Continue To "Weave Their Magic" At World Cup, Says Ben Stokes
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Will Continue To "Weave Their Magic" At World Cup, Says Ben Stokes
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Achieve This Milestone On Social Media
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Achieve This Milestone On Social Media
"Amazing What People Do For Money": Brad Hodge Takes Dig At Virat Kohli
"Amazing What People Do For Money": Brad Hodge Takes Dig At Virat Kohli
Yuvraj Singh Has A Rib-Tickling Answer To Virat Kohli
Yuvraj Singh Has A Rib-Tickling Answer To Virat Kohli's "Guess This City" Question
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.