Inzamam-ul-Haq To Step Down As Pakistan Chief Selector

Inzamam-ul-Haq, whose tenure as Pakistan's chief selector will come to an end on July 31, has decided to step down from his role with immediate effect. The recently-concluded World Cup 2019, which saw Pakistan bow out of the tournament in the league stage, was Inzamam-ul-Haq's last assignment as a chief selector. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the former Pakistan captain said he has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the decision as he wants to give new people a chance.

"I think it is time to step down, I will complete my term that ends on July 30," Inzamam said while addressing the media for the first time after Pakistan's disappointing World Cup campaign.

"When I returned (from the United Kingdom), I told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that I did not want to continue with my position. I joined in 2016 and have spent a good time here. Now, I have decided that new people should come, with new thinking and ideas.

"I thank the PCB and the team who respected my choices," he added.

The 49-year-old also made it clear that the board has not made him any offers yet, adding that Pakistan's performance in the World Cup 2019 was good, even though they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Inzamam-ul-Haq was appointed as Pakistan's chief selector in April 2016. He oversaw a period which included Pakistan's remarkable Champions Trophy triumph.