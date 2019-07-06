 
Imam-ul-Haq's Century vs Bangladesh "Deserves To Be In Dustbin": Former Pakistan Cricketer

Updated: 06 July 2019 16:33 IST

Imam-ul-Haq scored his first century in World Cup 2019 in a winning cause for Pakistan against Bangladesh on Friday.

Imam-ul-Haq
Imam-ul-Haq scored his seventh One-Day International (ODI) century © AFP

Imam-ul-Haq scored his seventh One-Day International (ODI) century and his first in World Cup 2019 in Pakistan's final league match against Bangladesh on Friday. His hundred, in as many balls, helped Pakistan post 315 runs on board, after opting to bat. Imam also forged a crucial 153-run stand with Babar Azam (96) to help Pakistan post a defendable total. But despite his match-winning effort, former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed, during a TV chat show, said, "the kind of century, he (Imam-ul-Haq) has scored today, I will put it in the dustbin".

Tanvir Ahmed, speaking on the Pakistani show, also said former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq won't blame Imam-ul-Haq for his performance, because they want to maintain a good relationship with him.

Imam has scored 305 runs in World Cup 2019 at an average over 38. He is also the second highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the this tournament after Babar Azam, who notched up 474 runs. No other Pakistan batsman scored enough runs to enter the top 20 list of most runs scorer in World Cup 2019.

Imam, who made his ODI debut in 2007, has cemented his place in the Pakistan's line-up. He is one of the key batsmen in the team's top-order and has scored 1,692 from 36 matches at an average of 54.58. Apart from the seven centuries, Imam-ul-Haq has also scored six half-centuries in the ODI format.

After World Cup 2019 exit, Pakistan are slated to tour Australia for a Twenty20 International (T20I) and Test series in November.

