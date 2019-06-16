India vs Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wishes Team Good Luck, Offers Advice

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan put on his cricketing hat again ahead of the much-anticipated World Cup 2019 clash between India and Pakistan in Manchester later on Sunday. The former Pakistan captain, who had lifted the coveted World Cup trophy in 1992, took to Twitter and in a series of tweets, exhorted the current Pakistan team and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to "banish all fear of losing" and give the match everything they had. Imran Khan also gave advice on what Sarfaraz must do if he wins the toss and said, "Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat." Imran Khan was one of the most charismatic and successful captains for Pakistan.

"When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%," Imran Khan tweeted.

"Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best.

"All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon. So here are my suggestions for Sarfaraz & Pakistan team:

"In order ro have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" (a Pakistan cricket colloquial for players who don't add value to the team) rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat

"Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck."

The match at Old Trafford in Manchester is being looked at with much anticipation, but with the weather likely to play a part, everyone is standing by to see how things pan out.