World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 14 June 2019 15:24 IST

India and Pakistan play their World Cup 2019 league encounter at Manchester and the fans will jam the streets.

India will look to make it 7-0 in World Cup clashes when they take on Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday. © AFP

India and Pakistan meeting in a cricket match pretty much is the red-letter event of any international cricket tournament and the World Cup 2019 is no different. With India looking in commanding form and Pakistan a little wobbly, Indian fans are already pointing at a 7-0 World Cup score-line but that remains to be seen. Indian and Pakistani fans will fill the stands in Manchester, which in any case has a massive expatriate population, and this will for sure be the match of the tournament, weather permitting. Everyone will be praying for clear skies as the two sides set the ball rolling, come Sunday.

Match details:

India vs Pakistan

When: June 16, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Manchester, England

Stadium: Old Trafford Cricket Ground

India and Pakistan have met six times in World Cup games and the score is a decisive 6-0 in India's favour. However, Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy final by a big margin when the two teams met in England the last time.

Highlights
  • Pakistan beat India by a big margin in their last encounter in England
  • India will face Pakistan on Sunday at Old Trafford
  • In World Cup games, the scoreline is 6-0 in India's favour
