The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday might be hit by scattered showers throughout the day. On Saturday, there was slight relief as rain had stopped pouring in the afternoon which has resulted into dampened areas on the field. The weather forecast early on Sunday shows continuous rain which took a halt at around 07:00 AM (IST) in the morning. Considering the importance of the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match, the toss might take place early.

The Manchester sky might clear down at around 07:00 PM (IST) in the evening after continuous pouring. If the outfield permits and the super soppers can dry up the wet patches, we might see a shortened match. But before that, the start of the match and toss could be delayed due to wet field.

The World Cup 2019 has already seen some matches abandoned due to rain for which the International Cricket Council (ICC) was criticised by the fans from all over the world.

Despite rain playing spoilsport, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that factoring in reserve days would make the tournament a "logistical nightmare".

"Factoring in a reserve day for every match at the ICC World Cup would significantly increase the length of the tournament and practically would be extremely complex to deliver," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said in a statement.

Richardson further said, "This is extremely unseasonal weather. In the last couple of days, we have experienced more than twice the average monthly rainfall for June which is usually the third driest month in the UK. In 2018, there was just 2 mm of rain in June but the last 24 hours alone has seen around 100 mm rainfall in the south-east of England.