8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Azam stays on the back foot and tries to punch but mistimes his shot towards the cover fielder.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Angles into the batsman, Babar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spoils what would have been a maiden. A short ball, down the leg side, this time Zaman connects with his pull and gets it to the fine leg fence.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle and leg, FZ is hurried into the pull shot and mistimes it wide of short mid-wicket.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, Fakhar looks to pull but misses.
7.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Zaman looks to defend but the ball zips off the pitch and beats the outside edge.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length, around middle, defended in the middle of the pitch.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shot! Good timing. But once again no run for Babar. A well-timed off drive by him has gone straight to the fielder. Good comeback by Shankar after conceding a boundary off the first ball.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Again Shankar keeps his length full and serves it on off, Babar tries to play straight but it takes the inner half and rolls towards mid on.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Outstanding fielding effort by Virat Kohli! He saves a certain boundary. Shankar pitches it up and outside off, Babar plays a delightful cover drive but fails to beat the diving effort of the Indian skipper.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Drops it on a shortish length outside off, Babar goes on his back foot and plays it down towards point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Cracked away! Width on offer outside off, Fakhar slaps it through the line towards covers where Rahul misfields and concedes a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor line and punished! Shankar drifts down the leg side, Fakhar picks it off his pads and deflects it neatly down the leg side for a boundary. Back-to-back boundaries for Pakistan.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked away! Short and wide outside off, Azam cuts it through point for a boundary!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Very straight, just around off, watchfully defended.
5.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, watchfully defended.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped towards third man for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Darted in on off, Azam defends it watchfully.