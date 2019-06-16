 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:16 June 2019 15:38 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Pakistan vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
PAK vs IND Latest Score

8.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, Rohit flicks it through square leg and rotates strike.

8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the stumps, Rahul works it through square leg for one.

8.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed back to the bowler.

8.1 overs (1 Run) False start for Imad as he bowls this one down the leg side. Rahul looks to flick but misses. Wided.

7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Wahab goes short and on the body, Rohit helps it on its way, hits it uppishly but just over the jumping short fine leg fielder and into the fence. Spoils the over, another good one for India. IND vs PAK: Match 22: Rohit Sharma hits Wahab Riaz for a 4! India 42/0 (8.0 Ov). CRR: 5.25

7.5 overs (0 Run) A little fuller and on off, Rohit lunges and defends it onto the ground.

7.4 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length delivery, Rahul waits for it and then guides it down to third man for one.

7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul stands tall and defends it onto the ground.

7.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, this one skids through. Rohit awkwardly pulls it towards square leg for one.

7.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a ball on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.

6.6 overs (1 Run) A bye! Length and outside off, Rahul lets it be. This bounces just ahead of Ahmed who fails to stop it cleanly and a run is taken. A good over though from Amir. He is keeping it tight, Pakistan need the same from the other end.

6.5 overs (0 Run) Good delivery again! Length and on off, Rahul ends up playing outside the line, he gets an inside edge to short fine leg.

6.4 overs (1 Run) Good running! Rohit drops it towards the off side and takes off. The fielder does score a direct hit at the keeper's end but Rahul was well in.

6.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and just outside off, Rahul guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.

6.2 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery! Around off and Amir gets it to slant away. Rahul leaves it alone.

6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, it is left alone.

5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! Trademark Rohit Sharma. Slightly shorter and on off, the key here was Rohit picks the length early. He just leans back a little and pulls it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence. A very good over for India, 12 from it. IND vs PAK: Match 22: It's a SIX! Rohit Sharma hits Hassan Ali. India 32/0 (6.0 Ov). CRR: 5.33

5.5 overs (0 Run) Sarfaraz is happy with this though. Hassan lands it on a length and outside off, Rohit shoulders arms to it.

5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short, wide and smashed! Width on offer outside off and Rohit pounces on it. He slaps it past the diving cover-point fielder and it races away to the fence. Sarfaraz is not happy with that line and rightly so. IND vs PAK: Match 22: Rohit Sharma hits Hassan Ali for a 4! India 26/0 (5.4 Ov). CRR: 4.58

5.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short this time and around off, Rahul gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket for one.

5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Rohit works it towards mid-wicket for one.

5.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, Rohit blocks it late.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan, Match 22
