8.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, Rohit flicks it through square leg and rotates strike.
Live Score
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the stumps, Rahul works it through square leg for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (1 Run) False start for Imad as he bowls this one down the leg side. Rahul looks to flick but misses. Wided.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Wahab goes short and on the body, Rohit helps it on its way, hits it uppishly but just over the jumping short fine leg fielder and into the fence. Spoils the over, another good one for India.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A little fuller and on off, Rohit lunges and defends it onto the ground.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length delivery, Rahul waits for it and then guides it down to third man for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, this one skids through. Rohit awkwardly pulls it towards square leg for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a ball on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A bye! Length and outside off, Rahul lets it be. This bounces just ahead of Ahmed who fails to stop it cleanly and a run is taken. A good over though from Amir. He is keeping it tight, Pakistan need the same from the other end.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good delivery again! Length and on off, Rahul ends up playing outside the line, he gets an inside edge to short fine leg.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Good running! Rohit drops it towards the off side and takes off. The fielder does score a direct hit at the keeper's end but Rahul was well in.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and just outside off, Rahul guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery! Around off and Amir gets it to slant away. Rahul leaves it alone.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, it is left alone.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! Trademark Rohit Sharma. Slightly shorter and on off, the key here was Rohit picks the length early. He just leans back a little and pulls it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence. A very good over for India, 12 from it.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Sarfaraz is happy with this though. Hassan lands it on a length and outside off, Rohit shoulders arms to it.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short, wide and smashed! Width on offer outside off and Rohit pounces on it. He slaps it past the diving cover-point fielder and it races away to the fence. Sarfaraz is not happy with that line and rightly so.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short this time and around off, Rahul gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Rohit works it towards mid-wicket for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, Rohit blocks it late.