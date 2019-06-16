 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:16 June 2019 19:09 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
IND vs PAK Latest Score

46.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A big gap between bat and ball and the on-field call has to be overturned. Good use of the technology by Shankar. This is full and outside off. Shankar looks to hit it through the off side but there is some noise as the ball passes the bat. Sarfaraz takes it and appeals. The umpire raises the finger. Shankar reviews and is looking confident. Replays roll in and they show that the noise was of the bat hitting the ground. Vijay survives to fight another day.

46.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on the body, Shankar pulls it towards deep square leg for two.

46.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Shankar strokes it to covers.

46.1 overs (1 Run) Just over! Slower ball and shorter in length outside off, Kohli initially looks to cut but then tries to bail out. The ball though hits the bat and lobs over the point fielder for one.

45.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a very good over by Amir. Just the 4 and a wicket from it. Back of a length on off, Shankar guides it to point.

45.5 overs (1 Run) On the body, it is worked through square leg for one.

45.4 overs (2 Runs) 300 up for India. Short and on middle, Kohli looks to pull but it goes off the bottom towards mid-wicket and the batsmen take two.

45.3 overs (1 Run) Does the smart thing now by guiding it down to third man and giving the strike to Kohli. First run for Shankar in the World Cup.

45.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN FOR PACE! Length and outside off, Shankar looks to guide it down to third man but misses.

45.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! No MS magic today. Amir gets two huge wickets in the last three balls he has bowled. Amir bowls this full and outside off, it is a scrambled seam delivery. There is a little extra bounce as well. Dhoni swings but the ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the gloves of the keeper. 350 now looks a tough task with Dhoni gone. IND vs PAK: Match 22: WICKET! MS Dhoni c Sarfaraz Ahmed b Mohammad Amir 1 (2b, 0x4, 0x6). भारत 298/4 (45.1 Ov). CRR: 6.59

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan, Match 22
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Becomes Second Most Capped ODI Cricketer For India
MS Dhoni Becomes Second Most Capped ODI Cricketer For India
Pakistan vs India Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs India Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest To 11,000 ODI Runs
Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest To 11,000 ODI Runs
World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Pakistan vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.