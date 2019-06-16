44.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end Hassan's spell! He ends up conceding the most runs by a Pakistan bowler in a World Cup game. Back of a length around off, Dhoni guides it down to third man for one. 12 from the over again and Hassan has gone for 84 in the 9 overs he has bowled.
44.5 overs (1 Run) 11 from the 5 balls bowled! Kohli pushes this through covers and takes one.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length and on middle, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket and takes two. So a dot to start the over but 10 from the next three balls.
44.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another poor ball and Hassan pays the price again. Down the leg side, Kohli works it fine, finer than the last ball and a boundary results.
44.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 11000 ODI runs for Virat Kohli. He is the fastest to do so and he gets that milestone up in style. He gets a ball down the leg side and Kohli flicks it to the fine leg fence.
44.1 overs (0 Run) On off, it is pushed to cover.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, Kohli pushes it down to long off for one. A wicket but 12 from it.
43.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Pandya holes out. Amir has the last laugh. This is full and on middle, Pandya brings out the helicopter shot. Does not get the power he needed to clear the ropes behind and it goes towards wide long on where Azam takes it. A decent cameo from him comes to an end. Pakistan will be relieved to see his back.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Another outstanding shot! Slower one and on off, Pandya stands tall and slaps it through covers for a boundary.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Make that 7 as Kohli chops this towards point for a quick run.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dismissed! Brute! Full and on off, Kohli shuffles across and smashes it through mid off. 6 from the first two balls.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running again! Also, Kohli brings his 51st fifty. Consecutive fifties for him and it is another top knock. He gets there by working it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
42.6 overs (2 Runs) Now a couple! 13 from the over. Slower one and shorter in length. This is pulled gently towards mid-wicket for two.
42.5 overs (0 Run) A dot! Quick and outside off, Pandya is late in the cut shot.
42.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy-peasy! A high full toss on the pads, Pandya says thank you very much and whips it over backward square leg for a boundary.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling! Another slower one outside off, Pandya does not pick it again and is way too early into the shot. Misses and it goes closely past the off pole.
42.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone off the top edge! Outrageous. Speaks volumes about the quality of the bat now-a-days. Also, it was a slower one outside off, Pandya is completely foxed. He is way too early into the slog. The ball goes off the top edge and clears the third man fence.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one on off, Kohli drops it towards point and gets to the other end.
41.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Kohli works it through square leg and gets to the other end. So despite the boundary early on, only 7 from the over.
41.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Kohli hits it back to the bowler.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Goes short and outside off, Pandya looks to pull but the ball rushes onto him and it ends up going to mid off.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Now cleverly guides it down to third man and takes one.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the best start for him but the perfect start to the over for India. Full and on off, easy pickings with mid off up. Kohli lofts it over that fielder and bags a boundary. Pressure on the bowler.
40.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running again! Slower one on middle, Pandya works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket. The weight on the shot is perfect so two taken. Still only 6 from the over. Pakistan will take that.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Another very full ball, difficult to get under those. Kohli hits it to long on and takes one.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on the pads again, Pandya flicks it towards fine leg and gets to the other end.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Short of the keeper! Slower one and outside off, Pandya slashes but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to Ahmed.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on the pads, Kohli works it towards fine leg for one. 250 up.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.