World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:17 June 2019 00:26 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

PAK vs IND Latest Score

39.6 overs (0 Run) A swing and a miss to end the farce. INDIA WON BY 89 RUNS VIA DLS METHOD.

39.5 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.

39.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, pulled through mid-wicket for one.

39.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker now, dug out towards long off for a run.

39.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Wasim slaps it through the covers. There is protection in the deep, so just a single.

39.1 overs (0 Run) Backs a long way across, Pandya follows him, bowls it outside off, Imad looks to paddle but misses.

38.6 overs (1 Run) Goes very full this time, Wasim digs it out down to mid off for one. 12 from the over.

38.6 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! And Bumrah has overstepped! Bumrah bowls it short and wide outside off, Wasim this time manages to put bat on ball and ramps it down to third man for a boundary.

38.5 overs (0 Run) Almost five penalty runs! Bumrah digs in a short ball around off, Imad tries his best to put bat on ball but misses. Dhoni fumbles and the ball nearly falls onto the helmet kept behind him. IND vs PAK: Match 22: Imad Wasim hits Jasprit Bumrah for a 4! Pakistan 207/6 (38.5 Ov). Target: 302; RRR: 81.43

38.4 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, it's punched from the crease to sweeper cover for a run.

38.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Imad camps back and lofts it over covers for a single.

38.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length delivery outside off, Wasim swishes and misses.

38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered down the ground, 200 up for Pakistan! Bumrah delivers it full and on middle, Imad latches onto it and drills it straight down the ground for a boundary. IND vs PAK: Match 22: Imad Wasim hits Jasprit Bumrah for a 4! Pakistan 200/6 (38.1 Ov). Target: 302; RRR: 55.64

37.6 overs (2 Runs) Eases a full ball down through wide mid on for a couple of runs.

37.5 overs (2 Runs) Another aerial shot by Shadab. This time he goes with the spin and chips it over covers for a couple of runs.

37.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED BY RAHUL! Flighted leg spinner, landing full and outside off, Shadab swings across the line but fails to time it properly. KL Rahul in the deep probably took it too casually and drops a sitter. A couple of runs taken.

37.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted delivery, full and around off, Wasim tries to play the slog sweep but it catches the inner half and rolls through mid-wicket for a run.

37.2 overs (2 Runs) Forces a full ball down to wide long on for a brace.

37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short in length and outside off, Wasim rocks back and clobbers it through extra cover for a cracking boundary. Trying his best to narrow down the deficit margin. IND vs PAK: Match 22: Imad Wasim hits Yuzvendra Chahal for a 4! Pakistan 187/6 (37.1 Ov). Target: 302; RRR: 40.59

37.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Googly but on the shorter side and way wide outside off, Wasim leaves.

36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is some shot. Outside off, on a length, Shadab backs away and crunches it wide of mid off for a boundary! IND vs PAK: Match 22: Shadab Khan hits Jasprit Bumrah for a 4! Pakistan 182/6 (37.0 Ov). Target: 302; RRR: 40.00

36.5 overs (1 Run) Punches this off the back foot for a run.

36.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Wasim flays it hard over point for a couple.

36.3 overs (0 Run) Perfect yorker, around middle, Imad initially lines up for a slog but at the last moment, adjusts to drag it towards square leg.

36.2 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through mid on for a single.

36.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, heaved wide of long on for a couple. 128 more needed from 23 balls.

35.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... SAFE! Floated and full, wide outside off, Shadab reaches out for it and goes for the lofted shot. It takes the bottom half and just clears the in-ring fielder at covers. 6 from the over, Pakistan just looking to bat out the remaining overs, it seems.

35.5 overs (1 Run) Goes down on one knee and slogs it down to wide long on for a run.

35.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Shortish and outside off, Imad rocks back to cut but misses.

35.3 overs (1 Run) Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it through covers for one.

35.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, this time Imad cuts it to deep point and crosses for a run.

35.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tossed up ball way wide outside off, Wasim allows it through.

35.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Shadab goes hard at it with his drive and sends it to deep cover for a run.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan, Match 22
