39.6 overs (2 Runs) Another misfield! This is pushed towards long on where the fielder runs to his right but does not stop the ball cleanly. Two taken.
39.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid off. One run added to the total.
39.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Floats it up on off, Pandya looks to drive it through the off side but is beaten by the away turn.
39.3 overs (1 Run) This is guided towards short third man for one.
39.2 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and another run! Shorter and on off, Kohli slaps it towards cover. They take one. The fielder fumbles and they run another.
39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome back into the attack, Khan. Short and on middle, Kohli goes back and pulls it in the vacant mid-wicket region and bags a boundary.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Pandya tries to cut but misses. End of a successful over from Hassan.
38.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Pandya flicks it in the gap at mid-wicket and calls for two. Completes it with ease.
38.4 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and outside off, Hardik cuts it powerfully and it races away. The sweeper cuts it off at the very last moment and saves two for his team.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Pandya defends it from within the crease.
38.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rohit Sharma is gone! No double century this time. But The Hitman has done his job. Tries to be cheeky and that brings his downfall! Hassan delivers it on a length outside off and Rohit shuffles across the stumps with the intention of spooning it over short fine leg. But he doesn't get the desired connection and Wahab Riaz takes a simple catch inside the ring. Sharma is gutted with himself. He wanted to get his fourth double ton at the grandest stage. Anyway, a handsome knock by him and he walks back to a standing ovation. End of a 98-run stand, Pakistan have an opening here but they will have to deal with the likes of Pandya and Dhoni now.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hassan is a marked man! Starts his new spell with a short ball and Rohit pulls it without any issue over mid-wicket for a boundary.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A quick single to end! Full and on middle, Rohit strokes it towards mid on.
37.5 overs (2 Runs) Lovely shot! Stays leg side to the delivery and manages to guide it through backward point. Third man gets across to his right and keeps it down to two.
37.4 overs (1 Run) A little too straight again, Kohli looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards square leg. Leg bye taken.
37.3 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Goes short again and on the body, Rohit pulls it uppishly but on the bounce to fine leg. One run.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! If you bowl short to Sharma, you will be punished. Short and on the body, Rohit swivels and pulls it over backward square leg for a boundary.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Kohli plays it late down to third man for one.
36.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 5 from the over. Kohli hits this one down to long on and gets to the other end. End of Imad Wasim with the ball for tonight. Not bad figures for him. He finishes with 10-0-49-0.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Rohit dances down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. He strokes it to long off for one.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off, Kohli hits it wide of long off and a run is taken.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Rohit guides it through point for one.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on the pads, this is whipped down to long on for one.
36.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Kohli guides it to short third man.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! This is on the pads, it is worked to fine leg for one. 24 from the last 3 overs and that too without any risk taken.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Plays this one late and guides it down to third man for one.
35.4 overs (2 Runs) Now a couple! Too easy at the moment for India. This is worked through mid-wicket and the batters take two.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Slower one and it is short and outside off, Rohit cuts it over point and it races to the fence.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit pushes it to covers.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Pacey ball! Short and hurries onto Kohli. He looks to pull but the ball hits the gloves and rolls towards the leg side for one.