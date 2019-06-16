34.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots to close the over. A bit short and outside off, Imad plays it down from the crease but straight to point. A successful over for Shankar!
Live Score
34.5 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it back in the direction of the bowler.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Some extra bounce there. Shortish and outside off, Wasim flays at it and the ball goes over his bat.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Another pitched up ball outside off, Khan drives it through covers and gets off the mark with a run.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and on off, it's driven off the front foot to covers.
34.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another one hits the stumps! India on a roll. Shankar on a roll. Pakistan seem to have no goal. They are neither able to attack, nor able to survive. Outside off, on a length, Sarfaraz looks to work it to the leg side but the ball cuts in off the seam, takes the inside edge and hits the leg stump. Sorry state of affairs for Pakistan and Sarfaraz.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one. Short and on off, Sarfaraz just guides it down to third man and keeps strike with a single.
33.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss again, on off, Wasim bunts it down to mid on for one.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Bumrah goes for a yorker but it turns out to be a sharp low full toss. Ahmed fails to flick and it goes off his pads to backward square leg. They cross and it's given as a leg bye.
33.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whacked down the ground! Back of a length delivery angling into the batsman, Wasim goes deep inside the crease and hammers it past the bowler for a boundary.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Spears in a fuller length ball on off, Imad brings down a straight bat and pushes it back to the bowler.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, pushed towards long on for a single.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Low full toss outside off, SA backs away and steers it through point where substitute Ravindra Jadeja flings himself to his right and stops the ball.
32.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slips this down the leg side, does Shankar, Ahmed misses his flick.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, punched straight to cover.
32.2 overs (0 Run) This is outside off, pushed back to the bowler who mimes a throw back at the stumps.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Sarfaraz gives himself room to the leg side and cuts it but finds point.
31.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Short delivery, on off, Imad does well to ride the bounce and pulls it nicely to wide long on for a boundary. This partnership moves to 25 but is scoring at a rate way below the required one, almost half down.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Ahmed opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Overthrow! Fuller and on off, Wasim forces it down to mid on and Pandya has a shy at the bowler's end. He misses and the batsmen cross for a run. Kuldeep returns the ball towards the striker's end. It hits Sarfaraz' bat and rolls behind square leg. No extra run taken.
31.3 overs (0 Run) A touch short and outside off, from 'round the wicket, Wasim is on the back foot as he taps it down to point.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Ahmed stands tall and works it through mid-wicket. Runs the first run hard but has to settle with that only as the fielder in the deep is quickly onto the ball.
31.1 overs (1 Run) A length delivery on leg, it's eased away off the pads on the leg side for one.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Delivers it down the leg side, it's nudged fine down the leg side for one.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Sarfaraz dabs it down in the gap at cover-point and pinches yet another single.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one, shorter in length on middle, Wasim waits and then pulls it through square leg for a run.
30.3 overs (1 Run) A rising delivery on off, Ahmed controls the extra bounce well and pulls it down to long leg for one.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Plenty of width on offer outside off, short and wide, Wasim cuts it behind point and collects a single.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Ahmed works it in front of square leg and crosses for a run.